Wilken the Hero in Comeback Win Over Trash Pandas

July 31, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

BILOXI, MS - Brock Wilken's three-run home run with two outs in the eighth inning brought the Biloxi Shuckers (48-48, 18-11) back from a 2-0 deficit in a 3-2 win over the Rocket City Trash Pandas (46-50, 13-15) at Keesler Federal Park on Wednesday night. The win marked the Shuckers' 24 th comeback win of the year and their fifth win when trailing after seven innings.

Rocket City struck first with a solo home run from Sam Brown in the fourth, making it 1-0. They later doubled their lead when Brown recorded an eighth-inning RBI single, making it 2-0. Brock Wilken's three-run shot then gave the Shuckers a 3-2 lead before Justin Yeager closed out his 12 th save of the year with a scoreless ninth. Sam Carlson (4-2) earned the win for the Shuckers while Chase Chaney (6-7) took the loss in his first relief appearance of the season for the Trash Pandas.

On the mound for the Shuckers, starter Shane Smith struck out a career-high eight, including exactly two in each of his four innings on the mound. Smith finished his night with one run allowed and no walks on 74 pitches. With the start, Smith lowered his ERA to 2.97 over 13 starts this season since joining the rotation on May 17.

Wilken (2-for-4, 2B, HR, 3 RBI) tallied his 19 th multi-hit game of the year for the Shuckers and now has seven extra-base hits in eight games against the Trash Pandas this season, including home runs in three straight games. Wilken also drove in three, giving him a team-best 44 RBI this season.

The series continues on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. at Keesler Federal Park. Brett Wichrowski (2-1, 4.91) is set to start for the Shuckers against Caden Dana (6-7, 3.11) for the Trash Pandas. Fans can splash into the weekend with Thirsty Thursday presented by PBR, Coca-Cola and Kicker108 that features $2 PBR cans, drafts, hot dogs and Coca-Cola products. There are also $4 draft beer specials on Miller Lite and Coors Light at the first and third-base Beer Gardens. Fans can also cash in on almost 60% savings with the Thirsty Thursday Deal which includes a Reserved Level ticket and two drink vouchers for $16 in advance. Fans can listen live on Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

