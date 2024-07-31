Shuckers Storm Back to Take Down Trash Pandas, 3-2

July 31, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Trash Pandas (46-50, 13-15) held a 2-0 advantage in the 8th inning on Wednesday night, but Biloxi scored three runs in the bottom half for a comeback victory at Keesler Federal Park.

After three scoreless innings to start the game, Sam Brown blasted his first professional home run to right field to give Rocket City a 1-0 lead.

Brett Kerry, starting a nine-inning game as a Trash Panda for the first time this season, delivered a hard-earned five shutout innings, only allowing two hits while striking out four.

Chase Chaney, normally in the starting role, relieved Kerry on the mound and held Biloxi scoreless in the 6th and 7th innings.

Orlando Martinez led off the top of the 8th with a double, and Sam Brown struck again two batters later with an RBI single for a 2-0 edge.

In the bottom of 8th, Chaney retired the first two hitters with ease but then walked Dylan O'Rae with two outs. Carlos Rodriguez followed with a single, and Shuckers slugger Brock Wilken followed with a go-ahead three-run shot to make it a 3-2 game.

Rocket City put some traffic on the bases in the 9th with a pair of walks, but Eric Wagaman popped out in foul territory to end the game.

The Trash Pandas will face the Biloxi Shuckers again on Thursday for game three of a six-game series. First pitch against the Shuckers is slated for 6:35 p.m. Josh Caray will have the call on WZZN 97.7-HD2.

Thursday's Probable Starters: Caden Dana (RCT) vs. Brett Wichrowski (BLX)

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.