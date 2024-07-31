Biloxi Shuckers Announce Home Schedule for 10th Anniversary Season

July 31, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers, in conjunction with Minor League Baseball, have announced the team's 2025 home schedule, which features 69 games at Keesler Federal Park during the Shuckers 10 th anniversary season. Shuckers fans can click HERE to place a $100 deposit for their 2025 Shuck Nation membership, which guarantees tickets to every home game. Game times, promotions and single-game tickets will be announced at a later date. Click HERE for a printable version of the schedule.

The Shuckers will begin their 2025 home slate against the newest Southern League team, Columbus (Atlanta Braves), on Tuesday, April 8. The Mississippi Braves will move to Columbus, Georgia at the end of the 2024 season, remaining as the Atlanta Braves Double-A affiliate.

"Not only are we excited for another season of baseball on the Coast, but we're also excited to celebrate our 10 th anniversary season," Shuckers General Manager Hunter Reed said. "We're looking forward to 69 fun-filled dates at Keesler Federal Park and to see our great fans for another season."

As with the 2024 schedule, the Shuckers will play every team at Keesler Federal Park, including multiple homestands against divisional rivals Columbus, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Miami Marlins) and the Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays). The Shuckers will also host at least one series against North Division opponents, including the Tennessee Smokies (Chicago Cubs), Birmingham Barons (Chicago White Sox), Chattanooga Lookouts (Cincinnati Reds) and Rocket City Trash Pandas (Los Angeles Angels).

Marquee matchups at home include Mother's Day on Sunday, May 11 against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, Memorial Day Weekend on May 24-25 against the Tennessee Smokies and the Shuckers Independence Day Extravaganza on Friday, July 4 against Pensacola. The Shuckers will also host a Labor Day game on Monday, September 1, against Pensacola.

The Shuckers will have two homestands of at least nine games in 2025, including between July 4-13 against Pensacola and Birmingham and from August 12-24 against Columbus and Chattanooga.

2025 HOME SCHEDULE BY OPPONENT :

PENSACOLA (15 games): May 6-11, July 4-6, September 1-7

MONTGOMERY (12 games): April 22-27, June 3-8

COLUMBUS (12 games): April 8-13, August 12-17

TENNESSEE (12 games): May 20-25, June 17-22

BIRMINGHAM (6 games): July 8-13

ROCKET CITY (6 games): July 22-27

CHATTANOOGA (6 games): August 19-24

