M-Braves Blanked Again by Smokies on Wednesday

July 31, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Mississippi Braves News Release









Mississippi Braves at bat

(Mississippi Braves) Mississippi Braves at bat(Mississippi Braves)

PEARL, MS - The Tennessee Smokies shut out the Mississippi Braves 13-0 on Wednesday night at Trustmark Park. Tennessee starter Chris Kachmar (W, 5-3) struck out eight over 7.0 scoreless innings. Five Smokies hurlers combined to blank the M-Braves on four hits for a second-straight shutout.

David Fletcher (L, 1-3) struggled in his 10th Mississippi start on Wednesday night. The knuckleballer gave up two runs in the first inning and then ceded eight in the top of the third. The Smokies (18-11, 58-39) sent 14 batters to the plate and got a trio of two-run doubles, handing the M-Braves their largest single-inning run total of the season. Fletcher allowed 10 runs on eight hits, walking three and striking out one.

Tennessee pitchers Jimmy Endersby, Joe Nahas (W, 3-1), Ben Leeper, Carlo Reyes, and Cayne Ueckert combined to strike out 15 and walk none.

Mississippi relievers Trey Riley, Jake McSteen, Rolddy Munoz, and Austin Smith combined to allow three unearned runs over the final 6.1 innings, walking eight and striking out eight. The M-Braves (15-14, 46-51) walked a season-high 11.

The M-Braves and Smokies will meet for game three of the six-game series on Thursday night at Trustmark Park. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm with RHP Lucas Braun (2-1, 2.76) starting for the M-Braves against RHP Matthew Thompson (2-4, 4.76) for Tennessee. Coverage begins at 6:20 pm on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

Thursday's Promotions:

Thirsty Thursday™ Blues N' Brews: Mississippi Delta Blues will be featured throughout the game. The night will include the Trustmark Park staple Thirsty Thursday™ drink specials. The M-Braves will salute the rich Blues Music history during the final season by wearing Mississippi Blues jerseys each Thursday home game at Trustmark Park.

Mississippi State Night: Celebrate all things Hail State and wear your Bulldogs gear to the Trustmark Park box office to get a $5 ticket presented by Farm Bureau.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.