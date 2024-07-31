Tonight's Game Postponed

July 31, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Chattanooga Lookouts have announced that tonight's (7/30) game has been postponed due to extremely wet and unplayable field conditions. Tonight's game will be made up tomorrow (7/31) as part of a doubleheader starting at 5:15 pm with gates opening at 4:30. Both games will be 7 innings. A ticket for tomorrow's game (7/31) will be good for both games.

Tickets from tonight's game are exchangeable for any remaining 2024 Lookouts regular season home game and can be exchanged by email at [email protected]. Fans are encouraged to include their name, order number, and the new game date in their ticket exchange email. Exchanges are based on availability.

Join us for the rest of our series which includes the Lookouts playing three games as the Montañas de Chattanooga, Fireworks Friday, and Used Car Saturday presented by TVFCU. Tickets for these games and the rest of the season are available on Lookouts.com.

