Shuckers Tie Franchise Record for Steals in Loss to Trash Pandas

July 31, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers' Ernesto Martinez Jr. in action

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Sierra Gatz)

BILOXI, MS - In a game that saw the Biloxi Shuckers (47-48, 17-11) tie their single-game franchise record for steals with eight, the Rocket City Trash Pandas (46-49, 13-14) used nine runs and 15 hits to defeat the Shuckers, 9-5, at Keesler Federal Park on Tuesday night.

The Trash Pandas took a first-inning lead with an RBI double to the wall in center from Eric Wagaman, making it 1-0. The Shuckers struck back with two runs in the second with a sacrifice fly from Carlos Rodriguez and an RBI single from Brock Wilken, making it 2-1. The Trash Pandas, however, took the lead back in the fourth with a solo home run from Wagaman and a two-run shot from Tyler Payne, making it 4-2. In the bottom of the inning, Brock Wilken struck with his team-leading 13 th home run of the year, a solo shot to left, to make it 4-3.

In the fifth, the Trash Pandas got the run back on an RBI single from Sam Brown and made it 7-3 in the sixth with a two-RBI double from Gustavo Campero. The Shuckers got back within two in the seventh with an RBI single from Adam Hall and a sacrifice fly from Zavier Warren, making it 7-5. A two-RBI single from Nelson Rada in the ninth extended the Trash Pandas' lead back to four, at 9-5. Nate Peterson (2-7) took the loss for the Shuckers while Ivan Armstrong (6-1) took the win for the Trash Pandas.

Four different Shuckers stole at least one base, including Adam Hall (3), Ernesto Martinez Jr. (2), Dylan O'Rae (2) and Eric Brown Jr. (1). Carlos Rodriguez (2-for-4), Brock Wilken (2-for-3) and Adam Hall (2-for-3) each tallied multiple hits.

The Shuckers continue the series on Wednesday with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Keesler Federal Park. Shane Smith (4-2, 3.18) is expected to start for the Shuckers against Brett Kerry (1-0, 2.12) for the Trash Pandas. It's Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union and Bark in the Park for game two of the series. All military personnel can receive a $3 discount on Dugout Box and Reserved Level tickets. Fans and their four-legged friends can purchase tickets for $15 in advance and sit in dog-friendly Sections 117 and 119. Fans must sign a waiver for their pets to enjoy the game. It's also Happy Hour at the Corona Premier Tiki Bar from 5:15 to 6:35 p.m. with $4 16oz beer and $6 ready-to-drink cocktails. Fans can listen live on Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

