Battles Walks It Off, Biscuits Top Barons in 10 Innings

July 31, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

BIRMINGHAM, AL - As the home team, the Montgomery Biscuits (53-44, 13-15) won in walk-off fashion on Tuesday night at Regions Field. Jalen Battles flared a single down the right-field line to score the winning run and top the Birmingham Barons (52-45, 11-17) by a score of 2-1 in 10 innings.

Battles delivered his second walk off of the season. Dru Baker scored the winning run, the first run since the second inning of the game. He brought the first of Montgomery's eight walk-off wins on April 26 against Mississippi.

The pitching staff stranded 10 baserunners in a one-run effort. Birmingham went 1-for-14 with runners in scoring position.

Logan Workman pitched five innings of one-run ball and left seven Barons stranded. The bullpen put together five shutout innings behind him, and Jack Hartman earned his first Double-A win with a scoreless 10th inning.

The Biscuits tied the game in the second inning after Willy Vasquez doubled to center field to tie the game at 1-1.

The second game of the series is on Wednesday night at Regions Field. Duncan Davitt will make the start for Montgomery while Riley Gowens is slated to start for Birmingham. The first pitch is at 7:00pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

