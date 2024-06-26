Wilken Clobbers Eighth Home Run of the Year, Shuckers Fall to Pensacola

BILOXI, MS - On a night marked by offense, the Biloxi Shuckers (31-38, 1-1) fell by a 7-6 final against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (39-31, 1-1) at Keesler Federal Park on Tuesday night. The game marked the seventh game between the two teams decided by one run in 13 head-to-head matchups this season. The two teams combined for 13 runs, 16 hits and four extra-base hits.

The Blue Wahoos struck first in the opening inning with an RBI single from Joe Mack, but Biloxi took a 2-1 lead in the bottom half with a two-RBI double from Eric Brown Jr. The hit extended Brown Jr.'s hit streak to eight consecutive games, tied for the longest active streak on the Shuckers' roster. Pensacola, however, retook the lead in the second with an RBI triple from Cody Morissette and a sacrifice fly from Sean Roby, making it 3-2. They extended the lead in the third with an RBI single from Diego Infante and a bases-loaded walk to Sean Roby. Jakob Marsee was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded later in the inning, making it 6-2.

In the bottom of the third, the Shuckers cut into the deficit with a two-run home run from Brock Wilken, his team-leading eighth of the season and his second in the last three games. In the fourth, Lamar Sparks tied the game at six with a two-run line-drive home run to left off the bat at 107 MPH, his third of the season.

Pensacola then re-took the lead in the sixth with an RBI single from Jacob Berry, making it 7-6. Dale Stanavich (1-0) earned the win while Adam Seminaris (0-3) took the loss for Biloxi. Austin Roberts picked up his 12 th save of the season with two perfect innings to finish the game.

Despite the loss, the Shuckers bullpen tied their season-high with 11 strikeouts and combined to allow one run over 6.2 innings between Nick Merkel, Adam Seminaris and Sam Carlson. Carlos Rodriguez (1-for-4) also extended his hit streak to eight consecutive games for Biloxi with a first-inning single.

Brett Wichrowski (1-0, 5.87) is set to start on Thursday for Biloxi against Cade Gibson (0-0, 0.00) for Pensacola. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Keesler Federal Park. Fans can splash into the weekend with Thirsty Thursday presented by PBR, Coca-Cola and Kicker108. Fans can enjoy $2 PBR cans, drafts, hot dogs and Coca-Cola products. There are also $4 draft beer specials on Miller Lite and Coors Light at the first and third-base Beer Gardens. Fans can also cash in on almost 60% savings with the Thirsty Thursday Deal which includes a Reserved Level ticket and two drink vouchers for $16 in advance. The Shuckers will also transform into the Malmö Oak Milkers with specialty jerseys and hats in a partnership between Minor League Baseball and Oatly. Fans can listen live on Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

