M-Braves Win Second Straight over Biscuits on Wednesday

June 26, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Cody Milligan of the Mississippi Braves

PEARL, MS - Cody Milligan went 3-for-4 on Wednesday afternoon and homered for the second-straight game in the Mississippi Braves' 5-4 victory over the Montgomery Biscuits at Trustmark Park.

After a 1 hour, 18-minute rain delay paused the action to start the game, the M-Braves bats had 13 hits, including four doubles in the second-straight win over the Biscuits and third-straight win overall. David Fletcher was 3-for-5 with a double and two runs, pushing his two-game total to 5-for-7 with four runs scored. The former Angel, with over 2,000 Major League at-bats, will make his fifth M-Braves start as a pitcher on Saturday.

Mississippi (2-0, 33-37) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Fletcher opened the frame with a double, and Cal Conley brought him home with a single to right. Later in the inning, Justin Dean plated Conley with a groundout.

The M-Braves improved to 11-2 in Ian Mejia's (W, 5-1) starts in 2024 -- he battled through 5.0 innings in his 13th start on Wednesday and picked up his team-leading sixth win. Over 5.0 innings, the 24-year-old right-hander surrendered three runs on seven hits, walking one and striking out three.

Montgomery (0-2, 40-31) tied the game with two runs in the top of the second inning and went ahead 3-2 in the third inning on an RBI double by Willy Vasquez.

Milligan continued his hot series and homered in back-to-back games with a 392-foot solo blast to start the top of the fourth inning, bringing the game back even. In the fifth inning, Fletcher notched another single and gave the M-Braves back the lead on a Dean sacrifice fly. Milligan added a single, scoring Geraldo Quintero to make it 5-3. Milligan finished a triple shy of the cycle.

Drew Parrish (H, 1) made his first relief appearance since Opening Night and earned a hold with 3.0 innings of one-run baseball, striking out three and walking none. Montgomery's Bob Seymour hit a solo home run in the eighth inning to make it a one-run game at 5-4.

Trey Riley (S, 2) gave up a one-out double in the top of the ninth but struck out two to pick up his second save of the season. Javier Valdes was 1-for-4 and pushed his hitting streak to four games.

The M-Braves and Biscuits will play game three of the six-game series on Thursday night at Trustmark Park. The first pitch is set for 6:35 pm with a pair of right-handers set to make their Double-A debuts -- RHP Lucas Braun for the M-Braves and RHP Trevor Martine for Montgomery. Coverage begins at 6:20 pm on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

Thursday's Promotions:

Thirsty Thursday™ Blues N' Brews: Mississippi Delta Blues will be featured throughout the game. The night will include the Trustmark Park staple Thirsty Thursday™ drink specials and Trivia in the Farm Bureau Outfield Grill. The M-Braves will salute the rich Blues Music history during the final season by wearing Mississippi Blues jerseys each Thursday home game at Trustmark Park.

Southern Miss Night: Celebrate the Golden Eagles for Southern Miss Night, presented by Farm Bureau! Wear your Southern Miss gear and get a $5 ticket at the Trustmark Park box office.

Trucker Cap Giveaway: Bud Light will present the first 333 fans 21 and older with a trucker cap.

