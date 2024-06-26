Wahoos Piece Together Wild 7-6 Win Over Shuckers

June 26, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi, Miss. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos got back in the win column on Wednesday night, beating the Biloxi Shuckers 7-6 in a game full of unexpected turns.

Starting pitcher M.D. Johnson was hit in the arm by a comebacker from his second batter faced, and left after 0.2 innings. Four different Pensacola pitchers got the final 25 outs, with Dale Stanavich (W, 1-0) earning his first Double-A win and Austin Roberts (S, 12) earning a six-out save in a tense team effort.

The Blue Wahoos got on the board immediately in the first, as leadoff batter Jakob Marsee drew a 10-pitch walk against starter Bradley Blalock, stole second, and scored on an RBI single from Joe Mack. The Shuckers countered with a two-out, two-run double from Eric Brown Jr., taking a 2-1 lead.

Cody Morissette tied the game 2-2 with an RBI triple in the second, and came in on a Sean Roby sacrifice fly to put the Blue Wahoos ahead 3-2. A three-run third, highlighted by a Diego Infante RBI single, gave the Blue Wahoos a 6-2 edge.

The Shuckers chipped away with two-run homers from Brock Wilken and Lamar Sparks in the middle innings to tie the game 6-6. After surrendering the game-tying homer, Stanavich buckled down with 2.0 scoreless innings to allow the Pensacola offense to reclaim the lead.

Jacob Berry delivered the eventual game-winning hit, an RBI single off Adam Seminaris (L, 0-3) in the sixth inning. Matt Pushard escaped a jam in a scoreless seventh, and Roberts earned his league-leading 12th save with a perfect last two frames.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Shuckers on Thursday. First pitch from Keesler Federal Field is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT, with a live audio broadcast beginning at 6:30 on BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app. Fans can also watch Biloxi's video broadcast on Bally Live or with a subscription to MLB.tv.

