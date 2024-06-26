Lookouts Add Tennessee Titans Night and Grateful Dead Night to Promotional Calendar

June 26, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Chattanooga Lookouts are excited to announce additional 2024 promotions. On Friday, July 12 the Lookouts will partner with the Tennessee Titans to present Titans Night. The night will feature an appearance by Titans broadcaster Mike Keith, Titans Cheerleaders, and their Mascot T-Rac. The evening will be capped off by postgame fireworks and will be the team's 4th appearance as the Chattanooga Wreckers.

Later in the season, on August 17, the Lookouts will celebrate one of the most successful bands in American history on Grateful Dead Night. That night the team will wear special tie-die jerseys and will play Grateful Dead music all night long. Additional Grateful Dead merchandise will be available in the Lookouts team store. A limited-edition Lookouts x Grateful Dead t-shirt will also be available through a special ticket package which will be on-sale soon on Lookouts.com.

These new promotions are in addition to an already jam-packed promotional schedule for the team's second half which kicks off tonight with a stretch of 15 home games in 20 games. The 15-game home stretch will feature Margaritaville Night, Faith & Family Night presented by Elite Moving, Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night, Meet Bluey Day, the Lookouts Independence Day Celebration featuring fireworks, and an Elly de La Cruz Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Great Clips for the first 1,000 fans.

The second half of the 2024 season will also have more fireworks and the return of many fan-favorite promotions including Used Car Night presented by TVFCU, the return of Las Montañas de Chattanooga, the World Famous Zooperstars and so much more. Stay tuned to Lookouts.com and @ChattLookouts on social media for all the details on our 2024 promotions and giveaways. Fans can get tickets and view our full promotional schedule on Lookouts.com

Dates, times, and promotions are subject to change.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.