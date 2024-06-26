Seymour Homers, Biscuits Fall to M-Braves 5-4

June 26, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits first baseman Bob Seymour

PEARL, MS - The Montgomery Biscuits (40-31, 0-2) fell to the Mississippi Braves (33-37, 2-0) 5-4 on Wednesday afternoon at Trustmark Park. The tying run was left on third base in the ninth inning.

After a one hour and 18 minute delay due to rain, the M-Braves put up two runs in the first inning to lead 2-0.

Montgomery answered back with two runs in the second. Mason Auer doubled down the left-field line to score a run, and Chandler Simpson singled to center field to score Auer and tie the game at 2-2.

Willy Vasquez smoked a double past third base and into the left-field corner to make it 3-2 in the third. Vasquez went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

Logan Workman battled through the heat to pitch five innings. He allowed five runs, four earned, on 10 hits with no walks and two strikeouts. Mississippi led 5-3 upon his exit after the fifth inning.

Bob Seymour led off the eighth inning with a towering solo shot to right field to cut the deficit to 5-4. The first baseman was a triple shy of the cycle and has homered three times in the last five games.

Joshuan Sandoval doubled to left center for his first Double-A hit in the ninth inning, but he was left on third base as the tying run.

The third game of the series is on Thursday night at Trustmark Park. Trevor Martin will make the start for Montgomery while Lucas Braun is slated to start for Mississippi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

