Lookouts Can't Overcome Early Deficit in 6-2 Loss
June 26, 2024 - Southern League (SL)
Chattanooga Lookouts News Release
The Chattanooga Lookouts could not overcome an early four-run deficit in their 6-2 loss. Rocket City Trash Pandas starter Jack Kochanowicz threw a complete game and only allowed one earned run on five hits.
Trailing by four runs the Lookouts ended the shutout and cut the deficit to three on an Ivan Johnson grounder. In the seventh inning, Thomas Farr recorded an out and then left the game. The right-hander finished the night surrendering just three earned runs in 6.1 innings.
Chattanooga continued to cut away at the Trash Pandas' lead with an RBI by Dominic Pitelli. The comeback suffered a setback in the ninth as Rocket City drew walks to load the bases. Orlando Martinez then delivered a two-run single to make it 6-2.
Tomorrow, Rhett Lowder takes the mound for the Lookouts on Margaritaville Night presented by Cherokee Distributing. Firs pitch is at 7:15 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...
Southern League Stories from June 26, 2024
- Wahoos Piece Together Wild 7-6 Win Over Shuckers - Pensacola Blue Wahoos
- Lookouts Can't Overcome Early Deficit in 6-2 Loss - Chattanooga Lookouts
- Kochanowicz Goes the Distance in 6-2 Win - Rocket City Trash Pandas
- Tennessee Smokies Preview for Wednesday Night - Birmingham Barons
- M-Braves Win Second Straight over Biscuits on Wednesday - Mississippi Braves
- Seymour Homers, Biscuits Fall to M-Braves 5-4 - Montgomery Biscuits
- MiLB's Newest Team, the Malmö Oat Milkers, to Play in Biloxi - Biloxi Shuckers
- Lookouts Add Tennessee Titans Night and Grateful Dead Night to Promotional Calendar - Chattanooga Lookouts
- Game Info: Wednesday, June 25 vs. Montgomery Biscuits: 12:05 PM: Trustmark Park - Mississippi Braves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chattanooga Lookouts Stories
- Lookouts Can't Overcome Early Deficit in 6-2 Loss
- Lookouts Add Tennessee Titans Night and Grateful Dead Night to Promotional Calendar
- Lookouts Lose 17-4 to Trash Pandas
- Biscuits Use 4-Run 1st to Top Wreckers 6-1 on Sunday
- Lookouts Lose Marathon Extra-Inning Contest