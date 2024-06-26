Lookouts Can't Overcome Early Deficit in 6-2 Loss

June 26, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







The Chattanooga Lookouts could not overcome an early four-run deficit in their 6-2 loss. Rocket City Trash Pandas starter Jack Kochanowicz threw a complete game and only allowed one earned run on five hits.

Trailing by four runs the Lookouts ended the shutout and cut the deficit to three on an Ivan Johnson grounder. In the seventh inning, Thomas Farr recorded an out and then left the game. The right-hander finished the night surrendering just three earned runs in 6.1 innings.

Chattanooga continued to cut away at the Trash Pandas' lead with an RBI by Dominic Pitelli. The comeback suffered a setback in the ninth as Rocket City drew walks to load the bases. Orlando Martinez then delivered a two-run single to make it 6-2.

Tomorrow, Rhett Lowder takes the mound for the Lookouts on Margaritaville Night presented by Cherokee Distributing. Firs pitch is at 7:15 p.m.

