Kochanowicz Goes the Distance in 6-2 Win

June 26, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

CHATTANOOGA, TN - Trash Pandas right-hander Jack Kochanowicz tossed a complete game on Wednesday evening as Rocket City defeated Chattanooga 6-2. It was the second time Kochanowicz has gone the distance as a Trash Panda, the first coming in May of last season against the Barons.

After two quick innings, the bottom of the Rocket City order found success as catcher Caleb Hamilton drilled a two-run homer over the left field wall in the third. It was Hamilton's second home run in his last three starts.

Rocket City added more later in the frame as outfielder Gustavo Campero scored on a throwing error from Lookouts starting pitcher Thomas Farr (L, 1-9). Trash Pandas outfielder Tucker Flint doubled later in the inning where another run scored on a Lookouts throwing error.

Chattanooga was silenced by Rocket City starting pitcher Jack Kochanowicz (W, 3-6) until the sixth as outfielder Ivan Johnson grounded out to drive in an unearned run. The Lookouts scored on another groundout against Kochanowicz in the eighth off the bat of infielder Dominic Pitelli.

The Trash Pandas got the runs back in the ninth as designated hitter Orlando Martinez delivered with a two-out bases-loaded single to make it a 6-2 Rocket City lead.

That gave Kochanowicz insurance to return to the mound for the ninth but it wasn't needed as he finished the game for the first complete game of the season for Rocket City pitchers. Kochanowicz became the first pitcher in franchise history to throw multiple complete games in his career.

Kochanowicz threw just 86 pitches and allowed one earned run on five hits with four strikeouts. The righty got help from shortstop Mac McCroskey who fielded nine groundouts and added two hits of his own at the plate.

Rocket City will look for three in a row on Thursday with first pitch set for 6:15 CT. Josh Caray will have the call on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7-2 FM HD-2, WAAY 31.6 The Grio and streaming on MiLB.TV, the MLB App, and Bally Live!

Probable Starters: Chase Chaney (RCT) vs. Rhett Lowder (CHA)

