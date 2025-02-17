Wildcats Win over the Mooseheads Is 1000th Q Victory

February 17, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cats netminder Rudy Guimond made 16 saves leading the Wildcats over the Mooseheads 3-1 before 9,400 fans at Scotiabank Centre on Holiday Monday afternoon. Guimond has won all ten of his starts for the Wildcats.

Fun fact: The win was the 1000th Wildcats franchise victory in the QMJHL.

Defenseman Dyllan Gill scored the game winner at 17:46 of the third period, his 3rd goal of the season, and Markus Vidicek hit the empty Mooseheads cage in the game's dying seconds, his 30th goal this season. Vincent Collard reached the 20-goal plateau with a second period powerplay goal.

The Cats have now won three straight and have seven wins in their last 8 games to improve to 41-9-2-0 after 52 games. Moncton had 29 shots at Jacob Steinman in the Halifax net.

Three Stars:

1 Jacob Steinman, HAL

2 Brady Shultz, HAL

3 #14 DYLLAN GILL

Moncton returns to action Friday night in Cape Breton against the Eagles at 7pm from Center 200. Then Sunday at 3pm, the Cats greet the Victoriaville Tigres at the Avenir Centre.

Catch all the action with Marty on Cats Radio INSPIRE 105.1 FM & CHL TV.

