Islanders Battle Hard But Fall Just Short on Islander Day

February 17, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

A packed house at the Eastlink Centre brought the energy for Islander Day, but despite a gutsy effort and a thrilling atmosphere, the Charlottetown Islanders came up just short in a heated 4-2 battle against the Acadie-Bathurst Titan.

It was a night filled with adversity, resilience, and no shortage of physicality as the Islanders fought through penalty trouble, a hot goalie, and an opponent desperate to leapfrog them in the standings.

Though the final score didn't tilt in their favor, the Isles once again showed why they are a team that refuses to back down.

Fast Start, Even 1st Period

The game started with high intensity, as both teams traded early scoring chances.

Nicolas Ruccia, getting the start in net after Donald Hickey's stellar 7-3 victory the night before, was tested right away but made some key saves to keep the Isles in it.

Bathurst struck first on the power play, with Alexandre Lallier finding the back of the net just over 4 minutes in.

But the Islanders wasted little time responding. Anthony Flanagan redirected a Nikita Voyaga point shot past Titan netminder Joshua Flemming, tying the game at 1-1 just minutes later.

Charlottetown had multiple chances to take the lead, including a near shorthanded goal from Ross Campbell, who continues to play with supreme confidence.

However, penalties began to pile up for the Isles, and a late 5-minute major gave Bathurst a golden opportunity to regain momentum.

Penalty Killers Stand Tall in the 2nd

The Titan capitalized early in the 2nd, as Dawson Sharkey made it 2-1 just seconds into the period. But from that moment on, the Islanders' penalty kill was put to the test-and they delivered.

Faced with multiple penalties, including an extended 5-on-3, the Isles' PK unit. Led by Ruccia and a determined group of shot-blocking warriors, the team stood strong to keep the game within reach.

Ross Campbell, Will Shields, and Jabez Seymour all had key clears, while Ruccia made some massive stops to prevent the Titan from pulling away.

Despite a tough whistle going against them all night, the Islanders refused to let frustration take over. They generated a few good chances but couldn't solve Flemming before the 2nd period ended with the Titan still clinging to a 2-1 lead.

Third Period Push Falls Just Short

Determined to complete the comeback, the Islanders came out firing to start the final frame. They earned a power play just a minute in but were caught flat-footed on a Titan counterattack, as Tyson Goguen scored a shorthanded goal to give Bathurst a 3-1 lead.

The Isles didn't back down. Just over a minute later, Owen Conrad blasted home a power-play goal from the point to bring the home team back within one, extending his point streak to 9 games. The assist went to Matt Butler, pushing his incredible point streak to 12 games.

Momentum was shifting Charlottetown's way, and the Isles earned another power play midway through the period, but Flemming continued to hold firm for Bathurst.

Then, against the run of play, the Titan restored their 2-goal lead when Mavrick Brunet finished off a nice play to make it 4-2 with just under 8 minutes remaining.

Tensions boiled over late, leading to a wild sequence of fights that saw multiple players from both teams ejected.

Final Thoughts

Though the game ended in a loss, there was no questioning the fight in this Islanders squad.

Ruccia made key saves, the penalty killers were outstanding under difficult circumstances, and the team battled to the final buzzer. The Isles' depth continues to shine, with nine different players now having multi-goal games this season, proving that this team is built for a deep run.

The result means Acadie-Bathurst moves just 1 point ahead of the Islanders in the standings, but with plenty of hockey left to play, Charlottetown still controls its own destiny.

This team has proven time and time again that they respond best when their backs are against the wall, and after tonight's effort, they'll be eager to bounce back stronger than ever.

The Isles will now look ahead to their next matchup away in Halifax, ready to turn the page and get back in the win column. One thing is certain-this group is far from done.

Ross Campbell has been treated and released from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. We thank the staff members and medical professionals who responded so quickly to the incident at this afternoon's game. The Charlottetown Islanders will not be releasing any further statements on the situation.

