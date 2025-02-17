Eagles Visit the Port City for Monday Matinee

February 17, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Cape Breton Eagles will look to keep on a winning streak in a game between clubs heading in opposite directions, as the Eagles visit the Saint John Sea Dogs this afternoon.

After a 5-4 win over Sherbrooke on Saturday, the Eagles are on a three game winning streak. It was a strong showing for the Eagles defenseman core on Saturday, picking up the win after playing with just five blueliners due to injury. Lewis Gendon (three assists) and Cole Burbidge (two goals) helped lead the attack.

Today's matchup is the first of five meetings in the winter of 2025 between the Eagles & Sea Dogs, who haven't faced off yet in the calendar year. Saint John has revamped their lineup, notably in goal with the release of overage goaltender Charles-Edward Gravel. In his absence Saint John has relied on 18 year old sophomore Justin Robinson & recently signed 19 year old ex-BCHL goaltender Eric Young.

Saint John has also added some promising youth with a pair of brothers- Matthew (16) & Dylan (17) Krayer., following the changes regarding NCAA eligibility. The older brother, Dylan, has a commit to Arizona State University. Another player who was previously NCAA bound, Zachary Morin, has played a big role by notching 31 points in 43 games while being projected as a second or third round NHL draft pick by NHL Central Scouting.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of this afternoon's game!

Venue: TD Station, Saint John, New Brunswick

Puck drop: 3 PM AST

Web coverage: https://shorturl.at/RYml6

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/31358/

CAPE BRETON SAINT JOHN

5th Eastern Conference, 26-17-4-3 (Away: 12-8-3-2) RECORD 10th Eastern Conference, 19-32-0-0 (Home: 11-16-0-0)

3-0-0-1 CURRENT STREAK 0-7-0-0

166GF/153GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 131GF/193GA

1-0-1-1 SEASON SERIES 2-1-0-0

Saturday, Sherbrooke 4@ Cape Breton 5 LAST GAME RESULT Saturday, Shawinigan 6 @ Saint John 4

Jacob Newcombe (57 points in 50 games) LEADING SCORER Nate Tivey (36 points in 50 games)

T8th, 23% Away: 8th, 21% POWER PLAY 16th, 16.2%:, Home: 17th, 14.6%

4th, 80.6%, Away: 6th, 80.5% PENALTY KILL 7th, 79.7% Away: T5th, 82.1%

Will Murphy, Tomas Lavoie INJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) Darien Reynolds, Dylan Krayer, William Yared

