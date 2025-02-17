Eagles Hold off Sea Dogs Rally to Extend Win Streak

February 17, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

NOTES FROM THE GAME

- Jacob Newcombe opened the scoring, and sealed the deal with an empty netter as the Cape Breton Eagles topped the Saint John Sea Dogs 4-2 in New Brunswick on Monday. The victory pushes the Eagles winning streak to four games.

- Newcombe's three point night was accompanied by a three assist game for Cam Squires. Angelo Fullerton & Joey Henneberry also scored the Eagles in the win.

- Jakub Milota stopped 35 of 37 shots in the win, while Eric Young stopped 36 of 39 in the loss in addition to the empty net goal.

The Eagles came out firing in the opening period, outshooting Saint John 22-6. It didn't take long- just 96 seconds- before captain Jacob Newcombe finished a passing play in the blue paint to give the visitors the lead with a power play marker. The lead expanded when Saint John native Angelo Fullerton, playing in front of an enthusiastic group of friends, kept the puck on an odd man rush and ripped it by Young. Fullerton almost made it 3-0 when he hit the crossbar short handed in the dying seconds of the first frame.

Saint John actually outshot the Eagles 15-10 in the second period, but it was the Eagles expanding their lead when the top line teamed up for a pretty passing play. Newcombe moved the puck to Squires on the right side of ice, and he found Henneberry for a tap in to expand the lead to 3-0.

The Sea Dogs would close the gap with a productive minute in the third period. At the 6:12 mark, Olivier Groulx cashed in on the left side of the ice on a rebound from a Nate Tivey shot. 23 seconds later, Ben Cross batted down a rebound in front of the goal by Milota to cut the lead to 3-2. The Eagles had the chance to regain the momentum not long after when Reid Calder was sent to the penalty box, but Saint John killed it off.

Saint John had their only big power play opportunity when Fullerton was given a double minor for high sticking. The Eagles penalty kill stood tall, allowing very little in the way of scoring opportunities. As soon as the power play ended, the numerical advantage continued as Young was lifted for an extra attacker. The Sea Dogs couldn't find an equalizer and the Eagles skated away with a win.

The Eagles are next in action on Thursday night- former Eagle Olivier Houde makes his only appearance as an opposing player at Centre 200 as the Victoriaville Tigres making their lone visit of the season!

The Eagles will be wearing specially fan designed gold jerseys for the game as part of the CHL Jersey Contest. All game worn jerseys will be auctioned off during an online auction beginning this weekend with all proceeds going to President's Choice Children's Charity.

Puck drop is at 7 PM. Tickets can be purchased at https://shorturl.at/WUKby They are also available for purchase in person at the Centre 200 box office and by the phone during box office hours at 902-564-2200

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Eric Young (Saint John) 36 saves on 39 shots

2. Jacob Newcombe (Cape Breton) 2 goals, 1 assist

3. Olivier Groulx (Saint John) 1 goal, 7 shots

Scratches For Cape Breton: Will Murphy (injury), Romain Litalien (injury), Nathan Plouffe

Scratches For Saint John: Dylan Krayer (injury), Darien Reynolds (injury), Julien Bonnet

Final Shots On Goal: 40-38 in favour of Cape Breton

Cape Breton Power Play: 1/4

Saint John Power Play: 0/5

