Ross Campbell Named Vidéotron Player of the Week

February 17, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







The latest Videotron Player of the Week in the QMJHL is Charlottetown Islanders winger Ross Campbell. In a pair of games, the 18-year-old from Souris, PEI scored five times and added three assists as the Islanders went 2-0 on the week to add to its current hot streak.

On Thursday night at home, Campbell helped orchestrate a comeback effort over the Sherbrooke Phoenix. Down 3-1 at the halfway mark of the contest, the third-year veteran assisted on Owen Conrad's goal to bring the Isles within a goal, scored to tie the game late in the middle frame then added the game winner with 1:19 remaining in the third to deliver a 4-3 Islanders victory. For his efforts, Campbell was named the game's first star.

Campbell would be named first star again on Sunday afternoon in Bathurst. On this occasion, it was his first career QMJHL hat trick, along with two assists for a career-best five points, that propelled the Islanders to a 7-3 triumph over the Acadie-Bathurst Titan. This outing pushed Campbell's point streak to seven games and the Isles win streak to five.

A second-round selection of the Islanders at the 2022 QMJHL Draft, Campbell has already set new career bests in goals (21), assists (32) and points (53) through 46 games. His game-winner against Sherbrooke was also his100th point in the QMJHL.

_

2024-2025 Videotron Player of the Week:

Week 21 | Ross Campbell (Charlottetown Islanders)

Week 20 | Sam Oliver (Drummondville Voltigeurs)

Week 19 | Noah Reinhart (Val-d'Or Foreurs)

Week 18 | Justin Poirier (Baie-Comeau Drakkar)

Week 17 | Xavier Villeneuve (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada)

Week 16 | Kody Dupuis (Shawinigan Cataractes)

Week 15 | Alexis Cournoyer (Cape Breton Eagles)

Week 14 | Jérémie Minville (Gatineau Olympiques)

Week 13 | Caleb Desnoyers (Moncton Wildcats)

Week 12 | Noah Reinhart (Val-d'Or Foreurs)

Week 11 | Jonathan Fauchon (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada)

Week 10 | Justin Carbonneau (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada)

Week 9 | Raphaël Précourt (Chicoutimi Saguenéens)

Week 8 | Lucas Beckman (Baie-Comeau Drakkar)

Week 7 | Justin Poirier (Baie-Comeau Drakkar)

Week 6 | Jacob Steinman (Moncton Wildcats)

Week 5 | Antonin Verreault (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies)

Week 4 | Tomas Lavoie (Cape Breton Eagles)

Week 3 | Emmanuel Vermette (Chicoutimi Saguenéens)

Week 2 | Charles-Edward Gravel (Saint John Sea Dogs)

Week 1 | Vince Elie (Shawinigan Cataractes)

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from February 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.