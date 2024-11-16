Wildcats Swamp Islanders 5-1 in Charlottetown

November 16, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Wildcats put together another strong road game, downing the Islanders 5-1 before 2,400 fans at Eastlink Centre Saturday night. Moncton is now 4-0 versus the Islanders this season and the Cats road record improves to 9-1-1.

The attack featured more distributed scoring on Saturday with five different Wildcats notching goals - Caleb Desnoyers (13th), Etienne Morin (5th), Markus Vidicek (11th), Alex Mercier (team-leading 14th) and Preston Lounsbury's 10th. Lounsbury added an assist and was named First Star. Yoan Loshing added 2 assists. Jacob Steinman made 26 saves to post his 12th win this season.

The Q-leading Cats climb to 16-3-2 after 21 games.

Moncton hits the road next week for three games in Quebec. The schedule has the Cats in Quebec City Wednesday against the Remparts at 8pm, Thursday night in Chicoutimi at 8pm and Saturday in Baie Comeau at 5pm - all times AST.

Join Marty Kingston for all the action on Inspire 105.1 FM Cats Radio and CHL TV.

