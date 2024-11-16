Eagles Blanked by Armada in Boisbriand

November 16, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







NOTES FROM THE GAME

- A two goal game Eliot Ogonowski helped lead the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada to a 4-0 victory over the Cape Breton Eagles on Saturday evening. It was the first loss for the Eagles in the province of Quebec this year. All four Armada goals came in the second period, a period that also saw several penalties.

- Eagles forward Angelo Fullerton was given a match penalty and a game misconduct for hit on Samuel Kupec. Kupec left the ice on a stretcher and an update on his condition was not available immediately following the game.

- In the same sequence following Fullerton's hit, Cape Breton's Lucas Romeo & Eliot Litalien each picked up twelve minutes in penalties. On two separate instances, Cape Breton's Joey Henneberry & Brayden Schmitt took ten minute misconducts, and between those misconducts, Eagles forward Cam Squires and Blainville-Boisbriand defenseman Olivier Filaj were ejected for fighting.

- Vincent Gladu recorded a shutout, stopping all 32 Eagle shots. Jakub Milota took the loss, stopping 24 of 28 shots, while Brandon Lavoie stopped all 13 shots in relief coming into the game to begin the third period.

The first period offered little indication of a testy game, played entirely five on five except for a minor penalty to Romeo. Both teams had plenty of chances- the shots were 13 a piece- but neither team could find the back of the net.

The Armada breakthough came before the five minute mark of the middle stanza when Ogonowski scored the first of his two goals. Following the Fullerton major, the Eagles pressed on the penalty kill and actually drew a penalty, creating a two minute four on four. But the Armada would score in the final portion of the man advantage, as Xavier Villeneuve finished a cross ice pass from Jonathan Fauchon.

Squires was given the extra penalty after the fight for attempting to take Filaj's helmet off, and the Armada capitalized just ten seconds into the power play when Theo Lemieux converted on the right side of the net. 31 seconds later, Ogonowski jumped into the slot and put the puck in the top corner to make it 4-0 and ultimately finish the scoring.

The Eagles are next in action tomorrow afternoon as they visit Calgary first round draft pick Matvei Gridin and the Shawinigan Cataractes! Puck drop is at 5 PM AST. The game is available for purchase on https://shorturl.at/eh6pS and you can also hear all the action on 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Eliot Ogonowski (Blainville-Boisbriand) 2 goals, +2

2. Vincent Desjardins (Blainville-Boisbriand) 2 assists, +2

3. Vincent Gladu (Blainville-Boisbriand) 32 saves on 32 shots

Scratches For Cape Breton: Noah Larochelle (injury), Aiden McCullough, Carson Griffin, Logan Quinn

Scratches For Blainville-Boisbriand: Eric Halliday (injury), Zachary Wheeler (injury), Rémi Delafontaine (injury), Ludovik Grenier

Final Shots On Goal: 41-32 in favour of Blainville-Boisbriand

Cape Breton Power Play: 0/1

Blainville-Boisbriand Power Play: 2/7

