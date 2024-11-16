Eagles Finish Road Trip in Shawinigan against Cataractes

November 16, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Cape Breton Eagles will look to post a winning record on their Quebec road swing as they visit the Shawinigan Cataractes today for the club's third game in three days.

After posting a 6-2 victory in Victoriaville, the Eagles were defeated 4-0 by the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada yesterday in Boisbriand. Today marks the first meeting of the season between the two team.

The loss to the Armada was not without chances. Eagles leading scorer Tomas Lavoie was very involved on the blueline, registering seven shots on goal. Cole Burbidge put five shots on goals, won 12 of 20 faceoffs, and had three hits.

The Eagles face off against a Shawinigan team that's struggled with injuries this year, but is hopefully they may have help in goal with the acquistion of Cape Breton native Owen Bresson. The 18 year old from Dominion was drafted by Shawinigan in 2022 and recently chose to come to the QMJHL following the NCAA decision regarding player eligibility, and he could make his debut against the Eagles today. This season in the BCHL Bresson posted a record of 8-1-1 with a save percentage of 908.

Many hockey fans already know the name Matvei Gridin, who was chosen in the first round of the NHL draft of by the Calgary Flames. Thus far the 18 year old forward Russian has posted 19 points in 18 games after his rights were acquired from Val-d'Or.. 17 year old forward Cole Chandler is hoping to join the list of NHL drafted players, and was given a "W" rating by NHL Central Scouting, indicating potential to be picked in the sixth or seventh round of the upcoming NHL draft.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's game!

Venue: Centre Gervais Auto, Shawinigan, Qc

Puck drop: 5 PM AST

CAPE BRETON SHAWINIGAN

9-10-1-1 (Away: 6-4-0-0) RECORD 11-9-0-0 (Home: 5-6-0-0)

0-1-0-0 CURRENT STREAK 0-2-0-0

60GF/69GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 67GF/56GA

1-0-0-1 LAST YEAR'S SEASON SERIES 1-1-0-0

Saturday, Cape Breton 0 @ Blainville-Boisbriand 4 LAST GAME RESULT Thursday, Victoriaville 4 @ Shawinigan 3

Tomas Lavoie (19 points in 18 games) LEADING SCORER Félix Lacerte & Vincent Elie (22 points in 20 games)

15th, 16.7% (Away: 8th, 22.2%) POWER PLAY 9th, 22.5% (Home: 9th, 22.9%)

T7th, 79.2% (Away: 3rd, 86.7%) PENALTY KILL T7th, 79.2% (Home: 14th, 72.7%)

Noah Larochelle INJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) Mathys Fernandez, Louis-Félix Gagnon, Noah McKinnon, Isaac Ménard, Mathieu Plante, Kody Dupuis

