Stumpf Gets His 1st Against Top Team in the CHL

November 16, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders left everything on the ice tonight at the Eastlink Centre, but the Moncton Wildcats, the #1-ranked CHL team, proved too strong as they secured a 5-1 victory. While the scoreline suggests a lopsided game, the contest was anything but, as the Isles showed grit and determination throughout.

The Isles came out with renewed energy following last night's disappointing loss to Acadie-Bathurst. Coach Jim Hulton's call for a better effort was evident early, but Moncton's Caleb Desnoyers, a projected first-round NHL draft pick, opened the scoring with a blistering shot past Nicolas Ruccia just 3:41 into the game.

Etienne Morin doubled the Wildcats' lead with a gut-punch of a goal midway through the period. Despite falling behind, the Isles displayed physicality and resilience against Moncton's high-powered offense. The period ended 2-0 Wildcats, with Moncton holding a slight edge in shots, 10-7.

The Islanders found their stride in the middle frame, matching Moncton in energy and creating chances. Despite losing Alexis Michaud to an injury after a questionable hit early in the period, the Isles kept the pressure on.

The Wildcats struck again on the power play, with Markus Vidicek extending their lead to 3-0. However, the highlight of the night for Charlottetown came with under three minutes remaining in the period, as Brayden Stumpf scored his first CHL goal. Stumpf's effort brought life back into the Eastlink Centre crowd and capped a strong 2nd period for the Isles, who outshot Moncton 20-19 through two periods.

The final frame started disastrously for the Islanders, as Alex Mercier scored just 20 seconds in after an unfortunate bounce. A minute later, Preston Lounsbury's goal forced a goaltending change, with Donald Hickey replacing Ruccia.

Despite facing a 5-1 deficit, the Isles continued to battle, generating several power-play opportunities, including one where Will Shields appeared to score but the goal was called back for offside. The physicality ramped up in the final minutes, with multiple scrums and game misconducts for Ross Campbell and Matt Butler.

Tonight's game was more than just a battle on the ice. The Islanders proudly donned special-edition purple Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys as part of their initiative with the Canadian Cancer Society. Matt Butler played valiantly sticking up for teammates in heated moments and showing off some of his slick puck-handling skills. The jerseys are available for auction, with proceeds supporting cancer research and awareness. Fans can still bid on these one-of-a-kind jerseys here.

The Islanders will regroup as they prepare for their School Day Game on Wednesday morning against the Shawinigan Cataractes. Despite the loss, the Isles showed encouraging signs against the top team in the CHL, and Brayden Stumpf's milestone goal highlighted the team's potential.

Stay tuned, Isles fans, and don't forget to place your bids on the Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys to support this incredible cause!

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from November 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.