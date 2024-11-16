Moose Fight Back to Grab a Point on the Road

November 16, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

All things considered, the Halifax Mooseheads were pleased with the result on Saturday in Rouyn-Noranda, where they fought back to tie the game on three occasions before eventually falling 4-3 to the Huskies in overtime.

Antonin Verrault ended the game 2:28 into the extra period, but the Herd stole a point in the game by forcing the extra period on a Liam Kilfoil tally with just 1:55 to go in regulation while Mathis Rousseau was once again a huge factor in the outcome with 42 saves. Logan Crosby and Jan Sprynar had the other Halifax goals in the effort against one of the hottest teams in the QMJHL.

The Huskies improved their record to 13-3-2-3 which is good for 31 points and second place in the Western Conference. They are undefeated in regulation in their last eight games, yet the Mooseheads played them tough in their two-game season series. Halifax scored a 2-1 shootout victory back on November 1st at Scotiabank Centre thanks to some heroics from Rousseau in that one as well when made 48 saves in the victory on home ice. In the two games, the Moose were outshot by a combined 95-to-36 with the star goalie making a total of 90 saves.

Rouyn-Noranda jumped out to a 1-0 lead at Glencore Arena on Saturday as Swiss rookie Lars Steiner struck on an early power play at 4:43 with Logan Crosby watching from the penalty box while serving a double-minor for high sticking. Crosby got some redemption though when he banged in his fourth goal of the season 2:04 into the second period with assists going to Lincoln Waugh and Liam Kilfoil.

The Huskies reclaimed their one-goal lead just a few minutes later with William Vezina getting the first of his career after a lengthy review that determined the puck was not knocked in with a high stick after it was initially waved off by the officials. Halifax fought back for the second time to tie the game 2-2 on a Jan Sprynar snipe on the short side less than a minute after the Vezina tally. Shawn Carrier and Owen Phillips were credited with the assists.

The teams traded goals again in the third period when once again, the Huskies took a lead on Axel Dufresne's strike from the top of the circle. The Mooseheads refused to go away and found some late magic as Lou Levesque fired one on net with Kilfoil cleaning up in front by sliding it behind goalie Samuel Meloche with 115 seconds remaining in regulation for the third rally by the Herd to tie the game 3-3. Antoine Fontaine also had an assist on the play.

Halifax's record now sits at 8-10-3-0 through 21 games and they will wrap up a three-game road trip on Sunday afternoon at 4pm AST in Val d'Or.

The Moose will return to home ice on Thursday night at 7pm for Student Night against the Shawinigan Cataractes. Other upcoming home games include Saturday, November 30th at 7pm versus Saint John while the annual Toy Drive Game will be held on Sunday, December 1st at 3pm against Gatineau. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca.

