Wildcats Host Phoenix on Saturday 'Country' Night
October 10, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Moncton Wildcats News Release
It's Country Night in WildTown as the CHL's #2-ranked Wildcats host the #4 Sherbrooke Phoenix. The Cats' 2 wins last weekend moved them up the multi-league country-wide rankings.
Julius Sumpf (2G, 4A) & Markus Vidicek (4G, 2A) lead the Wildcats in scoring with 6 points apiece. Vincent Collard sits 2nd with a goal and 4 assists. Jacob Steinman (4-2) has played all 6 games in the crease so far, and has put up sparkling numbers - 1.83 GAA and .935 save %.
Sherbrooke sit third in the Western Conference with a 5-1 record. They are led by Charles-Antoine Beauregard (4G, 2A) and Hugo Primeau (2G, 4A), each with with 6 points. They also feature former Cat Hugo Marcil, who has 5 assists so far this season.
Our 50/50 raffle has a $10,000 jackpot guarantee. Save on tickets with a Pal Airlines Family 4-Pack - 2 adults & 2 youths for $49.40 +tax/fees. Available at the Avenir Centre Box Office or ticketmaster.ca.
The Avenir Centre doors open at 6pm.
THINGS TO KNOW FOR SATURDAY
DJ Psycadelix & Lynden Steeves on the Wildcats organ
Access your season seats or flex tickets through your Ticketmaster Wildcats Account Manager.
Check out the poster stationgrey Wildcats logo BarDown-brand crewneck sweatshirt - get 20% off!
The Jersey Raffle is for #37 CORMIER.
Caleb Cormier will be signing autographs post-game, in the Avenir Centre lobby.
