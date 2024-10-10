Wildcats Host Phoenix on Saturday 'Country' Night

October 10, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







It's Country Night in WildTown as the CHL's #2-ranked Wildcats host the #4 Sherbrooke Phoenix. The Cats' 2 wins last weekend moved them up the multi-league country-wide rankings.

Julius Sumpf (2G, 4A) & Markus Vidicek (4G, 2A) lead the Wildcats in scoring with 6 points apiece. Vincent Collard sits 2nd with a goal and 4 assists. Jacob Steinman (4-2) has played all 6 games in the crease so far, and has put up sparkling numbers - 1.83 GAA and .935 save %.

Sherbrooke sit third in the Western Conference with a 5-1 record. They are led by Charles-Antoine Beauregard (4G, 2A) and Hugo Primeau (2G, 4A), each with with 6 points. They also feature former Cat Hugo Marcil, who has 5 assists so far this season.

Our 50/50 raffle has a $10,000 jackpot guarantee. Save on tickets with a Pal Airlines Family 4-Pack - 2 adults & 2 youths for $49.40 +tax/fees. Available at the Avenir Centre Box Office or ticketmaster.ca.

The Avenir Centre doors open at 6pm.

THINGS TO KNOW FOR SATURDAY

The 50/50 raffle has a $10,000 Jackpot guarantee. Don't forget to buy your raffle tickets online now or at the game. We accept cash, debit, Visa or Mastercard at the arena.

DJ Psycadelix & Lynden Steeves on the Wildcats organ

Access your season seats or flex tickets through your Ticketmaster Wildcats Account Manager.

Check out the poster stationgrey Wildcats logo BarDown-brand crewneck sweatshirt - get 20% off!

The Jersey Raffle is for #37 CORMIER.

Caleb Cormier will be signing autographs post-game, in the Avenir Centre lobby.

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from October 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.