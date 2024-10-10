Litalien Named to Canadian U17 World Challenge Team Red Roster

October 10, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







Today, Hockey Canada announced Cape Breton Eagles rookie forward Romain Litalien was named to Canada Team Red for the 2024 U17 Hockey Challenge set for Nov. 3 - Nov. 9 in Sarnia, Ontario.

Litalien, 16, is one of 44 players from across the Canadian Hockey League who will compete at this year's challenge and just one of eight players from the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League.

Last summer, Litalien was drafted by the Eagles in the first round, fourth overall in the 2024 QMJHL Entry Draft.

The 2024 U17 World Challenge kicks off on Nov. 3, with Canada White taking on Czechia at 3:30 p.m. ET and Canada Red facing off against Finland at 7:30 p.m. ET. Teams will play two preliminary-round games before the medal round, which concludes on Nov. 9 with the medal games, as well as the fifth-place game. The event will also feature pre-tournament games in Sarnia, Petrolia and Forest on Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. ET.

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from October 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.