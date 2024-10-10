17-Year-Old Forward Zach Morin Signs with Sea Dogs

October 10, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

SAINT JOHN - The Saint John Sea Dogs announced today the signing of 2025 NHL Draft prospect Zach Morin to a QMJHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

"This is an amazing opportunity," said Morin. "They have a tradition of winning and have had so many great players develop there. Thank you to the Sea Dogs organization, Trevor and Travis, for having such a strong interest in me and my future. I want to be an important part of the team and help them achieve their goals, and continue to develop as a player and person."

Morin, a six-foot-one power forward from Lachenaie, Quebec, returns to Canada to play in the City of Champions after developing in the United States since 2022. He most recently spent the 2023-24 season and the start of the 2024-25 season with the Youngstown Phantoms in the USHL.

"We are very excited to have Zach join us in the honour of representing the Sea Dogs and the City of Saint John," said Sea Dogs Head Coach & General Manager Travis Crickard. "We are really looking forward to helping him get better everyday as a contributing member of our team on the ice and in our great community."

In 2022-23 with Little Caesars 15U AAA, one of the top AAA programs in North America, Morin collected 130 points (58 goals, 72 assists) in 77 games. He also represented Canada at the 2023 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in Charlottetown and Summerside, P.E.I.

Morin was QMJHL Central Scouting's third ranked prospect ahead of the 2023 Draft and was selected in the first round by the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada. He did not report to the Armada and was subsequently put back into the 2024 Draft, where the Sea Dogs secured his rights by selecting him in the eighth round.

"In getting to know Zach and working with Charlie (Sea Dogs alumnus and Wasserman Hockey agent Charles-Olivier Roussel), it was clear that Zach is committed to playing professional hockey," said Sea Dogs Georgie. "He recognizes the opportunity in front of him to develop and mature in Saint John. We are excited for him to be part of our young group, start working with our team, and support him the best we can."

Morin will wear #10 with the Sea Dogs and is expected to make his QMJHL debut this weekend.

