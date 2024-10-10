Zachary Morin Chooses the QMJHL

Boucherville, QC - The QMJHL is proud to announce the signing of Zachary Morin to the Saint John Sea Dogs, after he spent the last few months wavering between our league and the NCAA.

A native of Lachenaie, Morin played for the Conquérants des Laurentides bantam AAA and the Phénix du Collège Esther-Blondin in the Ligue U18 AAA du Québec, before joining the ranks of the Youngstown Phantoms in the United States Hockey League in 2023-2024. He chose that path because he was interested in joining Boston University afterwards.

The 6'1", 187 lb. forward began the current season with Youngstown before deciding to return home to the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League.

Drafted 19th overall by the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada in 2023, Morin was released by the Armada and made available again for the 2024 Draft, where the Sea Dogs selected him in the eighth round, 131st overall.

"I'm excited to play back home in the QMJHL, says Morin. Choosing the Q is about giving myself the best chance to reach my goal of playing pro hockey. The league's style of play and their commitment to the player environment and investment in development is top. I feel it is the right path for my growth as a player, person and student-athlete."

"We're delighted that Zachary chose our league, says commissioner Mario Cecchini. The QMJHL is an optimal path for hockey development, and also a combination of studies and sport that has nothing to envy other leagues. We wish him every success in the QMJHL."

The Sea Dogs finished 16th overall in 2023-2024, and currently have a 4-3-0-0 record, good for 10th.

