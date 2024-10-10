Charlottetown Islanders and Autism Society P.E.I. Launch Sensory Friendly Kits

October 10, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders, in partnership with the Autism Society of P.E.I., are excited to announce the launch of their new Sensory Friendly initiative.

Starting with the game on Friday, October 11th against the Victoriaville Tigers, the Islanders will introduce sensory kits designed to make game day more inclusive for children with sensory processing challenges.

These Sensory Kits include items such as crayons, markers, mini coloring books, headphones (for noise reduction), sunglasses, and various fidget toys. The kits help reduce sensory overload, offering children a chance to explore through hands-on play while enjoying the excitement of a live hockey game.

The Autism Society of P.E.I. highlighted the importance of the initiative, stating, "Having access to a Sensory Kit can help children stimulate and engage a variety of senses. The kits provide the opportunity for children to explore and learn through hands-on play, often resulting in calming effects. Taking a 'Sensory Friendly' approach on game day allows children with a variety of needs the opportunity to participate and reach their full potential."

The Islanders have initially prepared 12 kits and will be assessing demand moving forward. This is another great step in ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to experience the fun of hockey in a supportive and welcoming environment.

The Sensory Friendly kits will be available for the first time during the Islanders' game at 7:00 p.m. on October 11th, when they face off against the Victoriaville Tigers. You can check out a Sensory Kit and return it at the end of the game at the Team Shop.

