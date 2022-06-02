Wild Things' Hot Bats Power Washington Past Y'alls

FLORENCE, Ky. - The Washington Wild Things recorded base hits in six consecutive innings and hit two home runs in a 6-3 win over the Florence Y'alls at Thomas More Stadium on Thursday.

The Frontier League's best offense in Washington continued to produce with six runs on 13 hits, numbers consistent with its season averages. The Wild Things came through with double-digit hits in every game this series.

While every Washington starter reached base in the game, Florence's offense was concentrated down to four players. Craig Massey led off the bottom of the first with a home run, and added a single later. Harrison DiNicola had a pair of hits, Alberti Chavez launched a two-run homer, and A.J. Bumpass lined a single in the ninth inning.

Those flashes of offense were all the Y'alls could muster off of starter Hayden Pearce, who earned the win with seven strong innings. Pearce struck out nine Florence batters and walked only one.

The Y'alls did get an early lead in the contest, but the run support was not enough for Yasel Santana. Florence's starter, who took the loss, allowed five earned runs in 5.1 innings. Grant Hockin and Karl Craigie finished the game in relief.

Washington wins the rubber game and the series. Florence looks to win its second series of the season with the Lake Erie Crushers in town beginning tomorrow. First pitch is at 7:03 p.m.

