Wild Things Take Finale, Win Series in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. - Thanks to a strong middle three innings for the offense and a solid start from righty Hayden Pearce, the Washington Wild Things took the finale in Florence, 6-3 and earned a series victory to start the week-long road trip.

For the first time in the series, Florence started the scoring, and it was thanks to Craig Massey, who started and played for the first time in the weekday set Thursday. He battled then hit a towering homer to right off Wild Things' starter Hayden Pearce for his third homer of the year making it 1-0 Y'alls.

Washington didn't get going until the fourth but responded to the Massey homer in that frame. Shortstop Nick Ward belted his eighth homer of the season and with it picked up his 23rd RBI of the campaign. The solo shot tied things at 1-1 before Washington picked up two runs in the fifth to take the lead at 3-1. Hector Roa doubled down the left-field line to start the inning and scored on a single by Ian Walters a batter later. Walters came across a few batters later on a ground ball by Scotty Dubrule, who picked up his 11th RBI of the season.

As Pearce continued to work well in the middle of his outing, the Wild Things added. Ian Walters hit his fifth homer of the year after Ramon Osuna singled and Roa doubled for the second time. Walters' three-run blast got him to 22 RBI on the year and four on the night and extended Washington's lead to 6-1.

The Y'alls got a two-run home run from Alberti Chavez in the sixth to pull back within three at 6-3. Pearce ended the sixth with his ninth strikeout of the game, which set the new single-game high this season for a Wild Things' pitcher. Pearce ended his outing with a scoreless seventh. He didn't have a three-ball count until a walk in the seventh. In all, the righty worked seven innings and allowed five hits and three runs. He struck out the nine batters and walked one on 88 pitches, 66 of which were thrown for strikes.

Kenny Pierson worked a scoreless eighth for the Wild Things on the mound, then Washington got two singles to start the ninth from Ward and Wagner Lagrange, who had three hits in the win. Despite that start, Washington failed to add in the ninth.

Lukas Young worked a clean ninth to close the game and earn his third save, which got the win for Pearce, who moved to 3-0.

The road trip continues for the Wild Things Friday at Duly Health and Care Field in Joliet, Illinois. The Wild Things will meet the Joliet Slammers for the first time since the 2019 season. First pitch of the Friday series opener is slated for 7:35 p.m. EDT / 6:35 p.m. CDT.

