Crushers Swept by Otters

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Lake Erie Crushers were swept for the first time this season on Thursday night at Bosse Field, as they fell in their series finale to the Evansville Otters, 5-3.

The Crushers (8-10) have now lost four in a row on the road, while the sweep for the Otters (10-8) was their second of the season.

Miles Gordon got the Otters on the board in the bottom of the second inning as he singled to right field to score Elijah MacNamee and Dakota Phillips.

J.R. Davis smashed a solo homer to left in the bottom of the third, and Steven Sensley reached on Bryant Flete's error at second base which allowed Jeffrey Baez to score, making it a 4-0 Otters lead.

Evansville added one more run in the bottom of the seventh inning, when Baez belted a run scoring single to right.

The Crushers were held without a hit for the first five innings of the game, until Kenen Irizarry came through with a base hit in the top of the sixth.

Lake Erie did not go quietly in the top of the ninth, as Jared Mang smashed a three-run homer to left, bringing Lake Erie within two (5-3) but that was as close as they could get.

Tim Holdgrafer (2-0) picked up the win for Evansville after tossing eight scoreless innings of two hit ball and struck out 10. Logan Sawyer (5) picked up the save. Brock Begue (0-1) took the loss after allowing four runs, three earned on seven hits while striking out six over six innings.

Mang led the Crushers offensively, going 2-for-4 on a night where the Crushers were limited to just four hits. Kokko Figueiredo reached on a walk and has reached safely in all 18 games this season.

The Crushers will continue their six-game road trip on Friday night against the Florence Y'alls. Right-hander Jason Alvarez (1-0, 4.30) is scheduled to start for the Crushers. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:03 PM.

