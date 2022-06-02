Boomers Strand 13 in Defeat

JOLIET, Ill. - The 2021 Frontier League Champion Schaumburg Boomers scored in the first inning for the fifth consecutive contest, but stranded 13 runners on base in dropping a 3-2 decision to the Joliet Slammers in the finale of the mid-week road series.

The Boomers continued to stay hot early. Alec Craig led off the game by drawing a walk. Chase Dawson followed with a triple down the right field line, his seventh of the year. Dawson, the team's career leader in triples, set the single season mark with nine in 2021. Joliet tied the game with a single run in the third and opened a 2-1 edge with another in the fourth. Matt Bottcher, who has reached base in every game this year, doubled home the tying run in the top of the fifth. Joliet drew a bases loaded walk in the sixth to plate the winning run. The Boomers had runners at second and third in the ninth but could not tie the contest.

Shumpei Yoshikawa worked 5.1 innings, taking the loss. Michael Slaten struck out a pair in .2 innings of work while Kristian Scott faced the minimum in 1.2 innings and Darrell Thompson notched a strikeout in the eighth. Both teams finished with six hits in the contest. Bottcher notched a pair for the Boomers. Craig and Clint Hardy both reached base three times.

The divisional roadtrip through Chicagoland will continue tomorrow night at Windy City. RHP Kyle Arjona (1-0, 2.55) will start the opener against LHP Miguel Ausua (0-0, 2.70). The team returns home June 7. Tickets for the 2022 season are on sale now! Visit boomersbaseball.com.

