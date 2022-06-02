Strong Pitching, Early Offense Lead Grizzlies to Win

Sauget, IL - The Gateway Grizzlies were able to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Windy City ThunderBolts, winning 5-3 on Thursday night in the series finale at GCS Credit Union Ballpark.

The Grizzlies went right to work in the bottom of the first inning as Clint Freeman drove in a run on an RBI double to make it 1-0. In the next inning, Jose Rosario hit the first pitch he saw over the left field fence for a solo home run to double the Gateway lead, and later in the frame, Trevor Achenbach added another Grizzlies' run on a sacrifice fly to make it 3-0.

Windy City answered in the top of the third with an RBI groundout from Nikola Vasic to make the score 3-1. However, Gateway would get that run back thanks to an RBI single in the bottom half by Cam Touchette to get the Grizzlies back to a three-run lead at 4-1.

In the top of the fifth, Matt Mulhearn loaded the bases with two outs when the ThunderBolts' Daryl Myers connected on a two-RBI single to cut the Gateway lead to 4-3. But once again, Gateway responded in the bottom of the frame, with Jay Prather scoring from third base on a passed ball to make it 5-3.

Relievers Taylor Sugg (1-0), John Murphy, and Reed Hayes took over from there, combining for four scoreless innings and five strikeouts to nail down the victory, with Hayes striking out two in a flawless ninth for the save.

The Grizzlies will continue the homestand with three games this weekend against the Evansville Otters. Sam Gardner will take the mound for Gateway against Justin Watland for Evansville in the series opener on Friday night, June 3 at 6:45 p.m. at GCS Credit Union Ballpark.

