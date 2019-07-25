Wild Things Drop Finale in 11 Innings to Rascals

July 25, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - Washington Wild Things News Release





WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Wild Things dropped the finale after only scoring one in the bottom of the 11th after entering down two, as the series went to the Rascals with a 5-4 final. River City had scored two in the top half and held on to win the rubber game.

River City started the scoring in the second on a two-run homer by Zach Lavy. Washington would respond immediately when Hector Roa hit his 11th homer of the season in the bottom half to make it 2-1.

Both teams scored in the sixth, with Shaine Hughes doubling home a run to make it 3-2 after the Rascals had scored in the top half. Hughes later tied the game in the eighth with an RBI single.

The Wild Things committed three errors in the top of the 11th with River City only collecting one hit to score twice. JR Davis hit an RBI double in the home half, but did not score despite being at third with one out.

Washington now turns its attention to the weekend series with the Schaumburg Boomers and the series opener tomorrow. Friday is Jimmy Buffett Night at Wild Things Park. Fans can take advantage of half-off margaritas and cheeseburgers at the game. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

