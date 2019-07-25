Bolts drop nip and tuck affair

July 25, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - Windy City ThunderBolts News Release





CRESTWOOD, IL - The ThunderBolts hit two home runs on their way to a 4-1 lead but couldn't hold it as the Florence Freedom came from behind to beat the Bolts 6-5 at Ozinga Field in the first half of a day/night doubleheader Thursday afternoon.

Brynn Martinez hit a two-out single for the ThunderBolts (27-35) in the first inning. That gave him a 21-game hitting streak. Chase Cockrell followed with the first home run of his career, a two-run shot to put the Bolts ahead.

Andre Mercurio's solo homer in the fourth inning drew the Freedom (40-24) within one, but the Bolts answered in the bottom of the inning when Tyler Alamo hit his seventh home run of the season, a two-run shot that made the score 4-1.

Florence took over the scoring over the next two innings. Connor Crane hit an RBI single in the fifth before they scored four runs in the sixth. Ricky Ramirez hit an RBI triple, Luis Pintor brought home a run on a double and Caleb Lopes had an RBI single. A wild pitch scored their fourth run.

The ThunderBolts made it interesting when they loaded the bases with one out in the seventh. Martinez hit a sacrifice fly to make the score 6-5 but Patrick Baker came out of the Florence bullpen and got the final out.

The Bolts stranded six runners (five in scoring position) over the final four innings as they couldn't overcome the 6-5 deficit.

Scott Sebald (5-1) allowed four runs in six innings for the win while Tyler Thornton, who is 4-0 against the rest of the league, fell to 0-2 against Florence, allowing six runs in 5.1 innings. Ryan Mordecai picked up his first career save with a scoreless ninth.

The series wraps up with a 7:05 start to complete the doubleheader. It is Bud Light Thirsty Thursday, White Castle Wrestling Thursday and a pint glass giveaway, courtesy of Lakeshore Beverage. Fans not in attendance can listen on WXAV, 88.3 FM and wxav.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.