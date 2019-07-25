Miners Pitch Their Way to Win over Boomers

Schaumburg, IL - The Southern Illinois Miners held the Schaumburg Boomers to a single run on Thursday afternoon, and held the lead from the fourth inning onward by thwarting rallies in the later frames in a 2-1 victory at Boomers Stadium.

The Boomers got a leadoff double by Jack Parenty in the first inning against Ryan McAuliffe, with a ground ball and a sacrifice fly by Chase Dawson bringing him in for a 1-0 Schaumburg lead. But McAuliffe (2-3) bore down, as including the ground ball and sacrifice fly, he retired the next nine batters that he faced after Parenty's double, and ended up pitching six innings and allowing just the one run on four hits with one walk and three strikeouts.

He earned the victory thanks to a two-run rally by the Miners in the top of the fourth inning against Boomers starter Matt Miller (3-2). With one out, Jamey Smart crushed a deep solo home run to right-center field to tie the game and extend his hitting streak to eight games in a row. Two batters later, with two outs, Arturo Nieto doubled to deep center field, and Jarrod Watkins then hit a ground ball towards right field. Dawson smothered it to keep it on the infield, but his throw to first base was wide for an error, allowing Nieto to score and put the Miners in the lead 2-1.

Southern Illinois turned the game over to the bullpen after McAuliffe completed the first six frames, and they held the lead despite the Boomers getting the tying run on base with leadoff walks in each of their last three turns at bat. Will Headean and Jake Godfrey combined for scoreless innings and four total strikeouts in the seventh and eighth, while Jordan Brink worked around a pair of leadoff walks in the ninth to notch his fifth save of the season and pull the Miners back to the .500 mark at 31-31 with their first win in six tries this season at Boomers Stadium.

All told, the Miners' pitching staff held Schaumburg to just four hits in the contest, and Southern Illinois returns home next for a six-game homestand beginning on Friday, July 26, at 7:05 p.m. Steven Ridings will take the mound for Southern Illinois against the Florence Freedom, with the Miners honoring all-time pitching great Ryan Bird in a pregame ceremony as he is officially inducted into the Frontier League Hall of Fame.

