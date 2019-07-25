Southern Illinois Edges Boomers in Finale

SCHAUMBURG, IL - The Schaumburg Boomers, presented by Wintrust Community Banks, left the tying run at third in the bottom of the ninth, dropping a 2-1 decision at the hands of the Southern Illinois Miners on Thursday afternoon.

Schaumburg grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first. Jack Parenty led off the game with a double and scored on a sacrifice fly from Chase Dawson. Southern Illinois took the lead with a pair of runs in the fourth inning. Jamey Smart homered to tie the game and the eventual winning run scored on an error. The Boomers had the tying run on base in each of the final six innings but could not break through. Schaumburg left eight on base in the defeat but finished the homestand 4-2.

Matt Miller suffered the hard luck loss, striking out eight in six innings and allowing just one earned run on three hits. Darrell Thompson threw the seventh and Erik Martinez struck out four over two scoreless innings to finish the game. The offense was limited to just four hits by four Southern Illinois hurlers a day after scoring 12 runs. Nick Oddo reached three times in the loss with a hit and two walks.

The Boomers (33-29) hit the road for a weekend series in Pennsylvania against the Washington Wild Things. LHP Gunnar Kines (4-4, 2.83) starts the opener on Friday night at 6:05 p.m. The team returns home for a four-game series on Monday night. Visit boomersbaseball.com for tickets and information or call 847-461-3695.

