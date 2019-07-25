Rascals Survive Extra-Inning Thriller

WASHINGTON, Pa. -- The River City Rascals eked out a 5-4, extra-inning victory over the Washington Wild Things on Thursday night, taking the series finale to earn the series victory. The Rascals scored two runs in the top of the 11th and then held on after the Wild Things rallied for a run in the bottom half of the frame, leaving the bases loaded to end the game.

The Rascals jumped out to an early lead thanks to a two-run homer from Zach Lavy in the top of the second inning. Hector Roa led-off the bottom of the frame with a solo shot for the Things, cutting the lead to 2-1. The Rascals made it 3-1 on an Andrew Penner sacrifice fly in the top of the sixth, before Shaine Hughes brought the Wild Things back within one on an RBI double in the bottom of the inning, tying the game on an RBI single in the eighth.

The game would go to extra-innings, and after neither team scored in the tenth, the International Tie-Breaker Rule went into effect in the 11th, with both teams starting the frame with a runner at second base. The Rascals brought home two in the top of the inning, scoring on a pair of Washington errors.

JR Davis hit an RBI double to lead-off the bottom of the eleventh, and after a ground-out moved him up to third, the Rascals turned to reliever Taylor Sugg, making his professional debut. Sugg struck out Roa, and then after issuing back-to-back walks to load the bases, struck out Cameron Baranek to seal the win and earn the save.

Rascals starting pitcher Austin Dubsky, in his second start with the team, allowed just two runs over six innings in a no-decision. He struck out seven without a walk. Reliever Andrew Vernon (2-1) earned the win, retiring all seven hitters he faced.

Wild Things starter AJ Bogucki also took a no-decision, allowing three runs, two earmed, over 5 2/3 innings with four walks and three strikeouts. Closer Zach Strecker (1-3) took the loss, although neither of the runs he allowed in the 11th were earned. He went three innings on the night, retiring the first six hitters he faced.

The Rascals (34-28) travel back to O'Fallon to begin a four-game set against the Lake Erie Crushers starting tomorrow night, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. CDT from CarShield Field.

