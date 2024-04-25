Wild Tenth-Inning Play Lands Woodpeckers Walk off Win

Fayetteville, NC - For the second time in three games the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (11-7) walked off the Down East Wood Ducks (9-8) at Segra Stadium, winning Thursday night's game 3-2 in ten innings. Down East committed five total errors in the game, including two on the walk-off sequence.

Amilcar Chirinos (W, 2-0) answered the call on the mound in Fayetteville's first extra-inning game of the season. The righty reliever recorded the final out of the ninth, and stranded two runners in a scoreless top of the tenth.

Alejandro Nunez started the bottom of the tenth as a pinch-runner at second base. The game-winning play ensued when Juan Santander bounced a ball to third and the throw to first from Gleider Figuereo sailed wide all the way to the facing of the dugout. Arturo Disla chased down the ball and fired a low throw home that kicked away from catcher Julian Brock as Nunez slid across the plate.

Down East blunders also helped level the game 2-2 in the bottom of the seventh. Nehomar Ochoa Jr. led off with a single, reached third on a Kenni Gomez double, then scored on a wild pitch from Kohl Drake.

Yeriel Santos delivered another solid start, working a season-long 4.1 innings while striking out five. He allowed his only two runs of the game on a two-run homer to Figuereo in the top of the third. Alain Pena pitched 3.1 scoreless out of the pen, leading a bullpen effort that did not surrender a run across the final 5.1 innings of the game.

The six-game home series continues on Friday night with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 PM.

