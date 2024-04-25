RiverDogs Drop Sixth Straight, Fall to Kannapolis 9-4

Kannapolis, NC - In a reversal of recent fortunes, the Charleston RiverDogs offense came alive, but the pitching scuffled in a 9-4 loss to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers on Thursday at Atrium Health Ballpark. Despite the RiverDogs collecting a season-high 12 hits, Kannapolis finished with 16 and led by at least three runs from the second inning on. The RiverDogs have lost six games in a row for the first time since late in the 2018 season.

The RiverDogs (6-11) struck first for the second straight day in the top of the second, Woo Shin rolled a base hit up the middle and stole second base to advance into scoring position. Those 90 feet paid off when Bryan Broecker drove him in with a groundball single through the left side.

Kannapolis (10-7) quickly took over the lead in the bottom of the inning against Santiago Suarez. The 19-year-old had allowed just two runs on nine hits in his first three appearances when the inning began. The Cannon Ballers put up four runs on six hits in the second inning alone, ending his night after just 48 pitches.

An RBI double from Ronny Hernandez in the fifth added to the lead for the home team. In the sixth, Ryan Galanie tripled home one run and then crossed the plate on Caden Connor's double as the gap swelled to 7-1.

Charleston closed the gap considerably in the seventh. Narciso Polanco and Carlos Colmenarez drove back-to-back triples to the wall in right center. Colmenarez scored on his trip around the bases when the throw from the outfield toward third base carried into the RiverDogs dugout. Angel Mateo pulled the Dogs even closer with an RBI double down the left field line three batters later. Shin almost drove in another run, but second baseman Rikuu Nishida made a diving stop on his groundball that appeared destined for right field to end the inning.

Kannapolis immediately built the lead back to 9-4 with two runs in the bottom of the frame. The Cannon Ballers had six hitters finish with multiple hits, including Connor with three for the second straight day. Their starter, Aldrin Batista, earned the win by allowing just one run in 5.0 quality innings with six strikeouts.

Colmenarez, Peguero, Polanco and Noah Myers each posted a pair of hits for the RiverDogs. Luis Hernandez worked 2.0 scoreless innings in his debut with the ball club. Owen Stevenson and Seth Chavez combined to allow five runs on eight hits in 4.0 innings out of the pen.

The RiverDogs will send RHP T.J. Nichols (0-2, 6.14) to the mound in search of their first win in over a week on Friday night. RHP Seth Keener (0-1, 1.98) will counter for the Cannon Ballers. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m.

