Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 4.25 vs Augusta

April 25, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

The Fireflies continue their series vs the Augusta GreenJackets tonight at 7:05 pm at Segra Park. RHP Felix Arronde (2-0, 0.64 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Augusta counters with RHP Didier Fuentes (0-0, 3.38 ERA).

Pop in that VHS tape, turn up your favorite CD and head to Segra Park as we throw it back 30 years for 90s night! We'll be celebrating our favorite parts of the 90s and giving you drink specials that feel like they're straight out of the 90s. Fans can enjoy $1 soft drinks, $2 domestic drafts and $3 craft drafts and house cocktails thanks to Budweiser! Buy your tickets for tonight's game at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

FIREFLIES RALLY BEHIND BULLPEN IN 6-5 WIN: The one-run fun continued Wednesday night at Segra Park. The Fireflies scored four unanswered to overtake the Augusta GreenJackets in the seventh and hold on for a 6-5 win. The Fireflies are now 3-4 in one-run games this season. Austin Charles led the seventh off with an infield single and moved to second on a balk to set things up for Erick Pena. The outfielder laced a double down the left field line to score Charles and tie the game. Pena moved to third on a ground out to bring Dionmy Salon to the plate with one out. Columbia's catcher popped a sacrifice fly to right field to bring home Pena and move the Fireflies back in front 6-5. Columbia chipped into the GreenJackets lead in the sixth inning. Austin Charles hustled out an infield single to start the frame. Then Erick Pena laced an RBI double down the right field line to make the score 5-3. Later, he scored on a Dionmy Salon sacrifice fly to make it a one-run contest.

QUALITY BOSACKER: Ethan Bosacker became the first Fireflies pitcher to notch a quality start during the 2024 season April 17. He continued his stretch of dominance against Augusta Tuesday, tossing 62 pitches to get through five scoreless innings. The righty has gotten off to a great push this year. After five scoreless frames from the bullpen in his first appearance of the year at Segra Park, yesterday he went six innings, allowing a single hit (a homerun) while punching out seven. He's striking out a batter per inning and has a 0.56 ERA this year.

MARVELOUS MITCHELL: The Fireflies back stop has been riding a hot streak fueled by patience at the plate. He currently is tied for the second-longest on-base streak in the Carolina League, a 14-game stretch that began April 6. On the run he is 15-52 (.288) with an incredible 16 walks which have pushed his on-base percentage to .464 on the run.

BLISTERING BULLPEN: Despite giving up the lead late Tuesday afternoon, the Fireflies bullpen has been a walking highlight reel for the 2024 season so far. The pen is 6-4 through its first 71.1 innings of work and has 86 punchouts while spinning to the tune of a 2.27 ERA. The pen has gone 12.2-consecutive innings without allowing a run, which began in the 9th inning of Friday's game with the Charleston RiverDogs. It's a big reason why the Fireflies are second in the Carolina League with a 3.01 ERA. The team is also first in batting average, hitting .277 on the year.

MARGIN OF VICTORY: It's wild to think about, but when the Fireflies have lost, they haven't lost by much. The club is 10-5 this season and of those five losses, four have been by a single run--with two coming in extra innings. Their fifth loss was also in extra innings, but it came by a pair of runs. This season, the Fireflies have the highest run-differential in the Carolina League as they have outscored opponents by 32 runs in their first 13 games.

I'M COMING HOME: This year, the Fireflies have a 3-4 record away from Segra Park, but the team has been hot at home, taking seven of their first eight contests in the friendly confines.

LUCKY NUMBER EIGHT: The Fireflies have owned the eighth inning of games this season. So far, they're outscoring opponents 16-1 in the penultimate inning of regulation. 16 runs is tied for their most runs in a single inning with the first frame of games and they have allowed more than one run in every other inning. Their next fewest runs allowed in an individual inning is four, which they've done in both the sixth and seventh innings of games this season.

