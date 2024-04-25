GreenJackets Announce Pray for Rain Partnership with Floyd & Green Jewelers

April 25, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Augusta GreenJackets News Release







NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, Single-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, are thrilled to announce a new partnership with Floyd & Green Jewelers for the 2024 season. With Floyd & Green's help, fans will be able to make a sunny day out of even the most torrential downpours.

"Floyd & Green Jewelers is excited to take its signature Pray for Rain campaign and expand it from weddings to baseball games. Nobody wants a rain out on their wedding day or during a baseball game. When the unpredictable happens, Floyd & Green is there to provide a silver lining," said Floyd & Green executive Tom Williams. "If your game is rained out or has a rain delay, take your GreenJackets ticket to Floyd & Green for $100 off a purchase of $250 or more. You will also be entered in a drawing to win a Martin Flyer Diamond Engagement Ring! Thanks to Floyd & Green Jewelers, GreenJackets fans will have a little sunshine even on a rainy day!"

Through this Pray for Rain promotion, if any GreenJackets home game is either rained out or put into a rain delay, all fans in the park can take their ticket to F&G and receive a $100 discount on any purchase of $250 or more. This offer is available with a ticket through September 10th.

Fans that elect to utilize this promotion will receive additional chances to benefit, thanks to Floyd & Green's partnership with Martin Flyer. All fans that make a purchase using their GreenJackets ticket to receive a discount are automatically entered into a drawing where one lucky fan will win a Martin Flyer diamond engagement ring. The drawing will take place at the end of the regular season.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.