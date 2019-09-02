Wild Rally Gives Travs Dramatic Win

Amarillo, TX - The Arkansas Travelers posted their biggest come from behind win of the season on Sunday night, rallying past the Amarillo Sod Poodles for a 10-7 in the next to last game of the regular season. The deficit was as big as five entering the seventh inning and the Travs still trailed by three entering the ninth. Jarred Kelenic tied the game with a two out, three-run homer in the final inning. Three batters later, Kyle Lewis rocketed a two-run double to put the Travs on top. Trey Wingenter, just down from the big leagues, was charged with four of the runs in the ninth and took the loss. The Travs bullpen combined for three perfect innings with Kyle Wilcox (2 IP) getting the win and Sam Delaplane (IP) striking out the side in the ninth for the save. The game featured a total of nine home runs, four by Arkansas and five by Amarillo. All five of the Sod Poodles' long balls came off Travs starter Ian McKinney who pitched the first six innings. Amarillo starter Jesse Scholtens also pitched six innings but gave up just two runs on five hits.

Moments That Mattered

* Down by five, the Travs got solo homers from Logan Taylor in the seventh and Cal Raleigh in the eight to cut the margin down to three.

* With a runner on and the Travs down to their last out, pinch-hitter Nick Zammarelli drew a walk to keep the game going and get Kelenic to the plate. Kelenic's homer was his second of the night.

* Evan White was hit by a pitch and Cal Raleigh walked preceding Lewis' go-ahead double.

Notable Travs Performances

* SS Donnie Walton: 2-4, run, 3B

* CF Jarred Kelenic: 2-4, BB, 2 runs, 2 HR, 5 RBI

* RHP Kyle Wilcox: Win, 2 IP, 2 K

* RHP Sam Delaplane: Sv, IP, 3 K

News and Notes

* Tulsa clinched the North Division second half championship earlier in the day with their win at Corpus Christi. Arkansas will host games 1 and 2 of the division playoff series with any remaining games being played in Tulsa.

* Kelenic set a new career high with five runs batted in. His two homers matched a career best, now done three times.

* Amarillo did not leave a runner on base for the game. All of their baserunners came in the fourth through sixth innings and all scored on homers.

* The nine combined home runs were most in a game involving the Travs this year.

Up Next

The regular season wraps up on Monday afternoon with right-hander Ljay Newsome (3-3, 2.22) on the hill against righty Blake Rogers (2-2, 5.82). First pitch is at 1:05 and the game will be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App, TuneIn radio and milb.tv.

