Hounds Shutout Cardinals, Take South Division Lead

September 2, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Midland RockHounds News Release





The RockHounds' tremendous run down the home stretch of the 2019 season has given the club a chance to capture the South Division second half title. A 4-0 over Springfield, combined with Arkansas' remarkable comeback win at Amarillo, means the 'Hounds can clinch the second half pennant with a Labor Day win over the Cardinals at Hammons in Springfield, Missouri.

Jhenderson Hurtado (in his Double-A) debut, James Naile, and Cody Stull combined on a three-hitter in Sunday's 4-0 win, the RockHounds' third straight in the series.

Brallan Perez (see below) gave the RockHounds a 1-0 lead with an RBI single in the second inning and helped trigger a three-run rally in the fifth. Chase Calabuig opened the inning with a walk and Perez dropped down a sacrifice bunt that was "too good," turning it into a hit. One out later Taylor Motter ripped an RBI double down the left field line and Jonah Heim followed with the game's biggest swing, a two-run single to left field.

Hurtado pitching for just the second time above "Low A," escaped after allowing three base runners in the first inning, then allowed just one hit and one walk over his next three innings (he struck out four batters). Naile went three innings for the win and Cody Stull faced and retired six batters (three by strikeout) to close the game.

Arkansas, trailing 7-2 going into the seventh inning, rallied for a 10-7 win at Amarillo, pushing the RockHounds into sole possession of first place in the South Division with one game to play.

One Game For the Second Half Title

The RockHounds now control their own destiny in the second half race, holding a one-game lead over Amarillo in the Texas League South Division. A RockHounds win ... or an Amarillo loss ... clinches the second half title. If the clubs finish in a tie, the Sod Poodles hold the tiebreaker.

Winning the second half would mean the RockHounds would host games 3, 4, and 5 (if needed) in the South Division Championship Series. If Amarillo wins the second half, they would host games 1,2, and 5 of the series, which opens Wednesday.

Déjà vu - - the RockHounds needed a win on the final day of the first half to claim the pennant but fell (at home) to ... Springfield.

Notable

The RockHounds are back in the Texas League playoffs for the fifth time in the last six seasons.

The 'Hounds have won 10-of-their-last-12 and 13-of-17.

Brallan Perez had his second four-hit game of the series and is now 9-for-15 in three games since beginning his third "tour of duty" with the RockHounds. He re-joined the club Thursday after Edwin Diaz was promoted to (AAA) Las Vegas.

Next Game

Monday, September 2 vs. Springfield Cardinals

Hammons Field Springfield, Missouri

First pitch 12:15 p.m.

- Final of a four-game series ... an eight-game road trip ... and of the regular season

- Radio: NewsTalk 550 with Bob Hards ... airtime 6:00 p.m.

Probable Starters

SPR: Johan Oviedo (RH, 7-7, 5.30)

RH: John Gorman (RH, 4-5, 4.25)

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from September 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.