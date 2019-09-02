Ninth Inning Rally Falls Short in Regular Season Finale

Amarillo, TX - A ninth inning rally came up just short as the Arkansas Travelers dropped the regular season finale to the Amarillo Sod Poodles, 6-5 on Monday afternoon. Cal Raleigh and Jarred Kelenic each homered in the loss. Both teams divided up the innings with each starter working just four innings. Ljay Newsome for the Travs took the loss giving up four runs while Blake Rogers gave up just one run over his four innings. Nick Kuzia pitched three innings out of the bullpen for the win while Tom Colletti recorded the three outs in the ninth to collect the save. The game ended with the tying run on base. Arkansas ends the regular season with an 81-57 record, 38-32 in the second half.

Moments That Mattered

* Amarillo scored with two out in each of the first three innings. Brad Zunica had a two-run single in the first to put the Sod Poodles on top.

* Down four, the Travs put had their first three batters of the ninth inning reach base, bringing the tying run to the plate with none out. With two down, Jordan Cowan singled to put the tying run on and bring the go-ahead run to the plate but Jarred Kelenic's liner to right-center was caught by a diving Buddy Reed to end the game.

Notable Travs Performances

* 2B Jordan Cowan: 2-5, RBI

* DH Cal Raleigh: 2-4, run, HR, RBI

News and Notes

* Jordan Cowan finished the regular season on a 33 game on-base streak.

* The Travs pitching staff struck out 1324 hitters this season, the second most in Texas League history behind only Corpus Christi's total from this year.

Up Next

Arkansas opens the Texas League playoffs on Wednesday night with game one in the best-of-five North Division series against the Tulsa Drillers. First pitch at Dickey-Stephens Park is set for 7:10 and the game will be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App, TuneIn radio and milb.tv.

