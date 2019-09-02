Cardinals Downed by RockHounds, Season Closes on Monday Afternoon

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The Springfield Cardinals (30-39; 60-79) fell 4-0 to the Midland RockHounds (38-31; 72-66) on Sunday night in front of 6,434 fans at Hammons Field.

DECISIONS:

W: RHP James Naile (8-7)

L: RHP Angel Rondon (6-6)

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED:

- RockHounds LF Brallan Perez put the visitors ahead 1-0 in the second off a line drive into center that scored 3B Jonah Bride.

- An RBI double from SS Taylor Motter and two-RBI single from C Jonah Heim extended Midland's lead to 4-0 in the fifth.

NOTABLES:

- Rondon allowed one run on four hits and two walks over 3.0 innings, striking out six.

- LHP Austin Gomber tossed a scoreless inning of relief, striking out one and walking one. Gomber hasn't allowed a single run and has given up just one hit in 4.0 relief innings this week.

- Cardinals 1B Chris Chinea continued his hot streak, finishing the game 2-for-4. After connecting on singles in his first two at-bats on Sunday, Chinea had posted hits in seven-straight plate appearances going back to Friday night and is now 10-for-22 since August 26.

WHAT'S ON DECK:

-The Cardinals close out their 2019 season on Monday afternoon with a 12:15 p.m. first pitch against the RockHounds. Gates open at 11:15 a.m.

All fans in attendance Monday for Fan Appreciation Day will receive a Free Voucher to a 2020 Springfield Cardinals game at Hammons Field.

