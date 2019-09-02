Tulsa Takes Win in Regular Season Finale

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Tulsa Drillers entered Sunday afternoon's regular season finale against the Corpus Christi Hooks looking to claim one more victory before the start of the postseason. They did just that. Edwin Uceta pitched four stellar innings of relief and Jordan Procyshen hit a late homer in a 4-3 win at Whataburger Field.

The Drillers and Hooks traded runs in the first inning. Tulsa struck first after Connor Wong singled, scoring Drew Avans from second. But in the home half of the inning, Bryan De La Cruz hit a solo home run to tie the game 1-1.

Tulsa battled back to take the lead in the fifth inning. With runners at second and third, Carlos Rincon scored on a wild pitch by Corpus Christi pitcher Forrest Whitley. Errol Robinson gave the Drillers a 3-1 lead on an RBI single, scoring Procyshen.

Corpus Christi tied the game again in the fourth inning. With runners at second at third, Corey Julks singled to even things at 3-3.

Tulsa took the final lead of the ballgame in the top of the seventh when Procyshen hit a solo blast, his second home run of the year. The homer gave the Drillers a 4-3 lead they would not relinquish.

WHAT YOU MISSED

*Christian Santana made his return to the Drillers lineup on Monday. It was his first game since going down due to injury on August 6th. He was 0-3 in his return.

*Tulsa only used two pitchers for the game. Parker Curry got the start on the mound and allowed three runs while striking out six over five innings. Uceta followed with four scoreless innings, striking out six.

*Avans and Procyshen were the only Drillers with multiple hits for the game.

UP NEXT: Texas League North Division Playoff Series, Tulsa at Arkansas, Wednesday, September 4, at 7:10 PM at Dickey Stevens Park in North Little Rock. Both starting pitchers are TBD.

