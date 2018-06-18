Wielansky Powers 'Cats to Series-Opening Win in Aberdeen

June 18, 2018 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Tri-City ValleyCats News Release





The Tri-City ValleyCats' offense returned to form on Monday night, scoring a 6-1 win in Aberdeen.

Michael Wielansky led the way for Tri-City with the first three runs batted in of his Minor League career.

Despite not picking up a hit, Enmanuel Valdez scored a game-high three runs for the ValleyCats, including their first run-scoring play of the day.

The ValleyCats loaded the bases in the first inning, when Michael Wielansky drove a base hit into center field, scoring Valdez and Jeremy Pena to deliver a 2-0 lead.

As it turned out, these two runs would be all the ValleyCats needed.

The Ironbirds got a run back in the second inning on a solo home run from J.C. Escarra that made the score 2-1 Tri-City at the time.

One inning later Wielansky picked up his third RBI on a sacrifice fly that brought home Valdez to extend the ValleyCats' lead.

After a wild pitch brought home Oscar Campos in the fourth inning to make it 4-1, Jose Carrillo hit his first homer of the season in the fifth to make the score 5-1 Tri-City.

Luis Encarnacion then provided a book-end to the game's scoring, with an RBI double to score Valdez in cementing the game's final score of 6-1.

ValleyCats starter Bryan Abreu earned the win with five innings where he only allowed one run on four hits.

Nivaldo Rodriguez then pitched three scoreless innings, followed by one from Ian Hardman to lock down Tri-City's second win of the season.

Now with a record of 2-2, the ValleyCats will play the second game of their series in Aberdeen on Tuesday night with first pitch beginning at 7:05 p.m.

On Thursday, June 20th, the ValleyCats will return home to throw off a three-game series with the Lowell Spinners. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at tcvalleycats.com.

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...





New York-Penn League Stories from June 18, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.