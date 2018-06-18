Spikes Late Rally Falls Short in 4-1 Loss to Scrappers

June 18, 2018 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - State College Spikes News Release





UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - The State College Spikes brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth inning, but could not overcome a late deficit as they took a 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Mahoning Valley Scrappers on Monday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

The Spikes (2-2) were held to just one hit over the first eight innings, but came alive when Delvin Perez singled and came in to score on an error following Justin Toerner's single.

Brendan Donovan then walked to put two runners on with one out, but Mahoning Valley (4-0) reliever Erik Algarin (1) retired the next two batters to douse the State College threat.

Elvis Perez gave the Scrappers the lead with his a solo home run, his first of the season, in the second inning. The score remained 1-0 until Mahoning Valley plated three runs in the ninth to extend the margin.

Spikes starter Jim Voyles (0-1) took the loss after yielding Perez's home run and one other hit, as well as a walk, over 4 1/3 innings. Voyles also struck out three batters in the game.

Michael Baird, the St. Louis Cardinals' 23rd-round draft choice in 2018 out of Southern Illinois, threw two scoreless innings of relief for State College. Baird struck out two batters and walked one in his debut professional appearance.

Wadye Ynfante recorded the Spikes' first hit in the third inning.

Mahoning Valley starter Adoni Kery struck out four batters and walked two while allowing one hit, but was lifted after 4 2/3 innings. Reliever Dakody Clemmer (1-0) picked up the win with 2 1/3 innings of no-hit ball, striking out two batters and walking one in the process.

Algarin earned the save with his perfect two-thirds of an inning.

Tuesday, the Spikes and Scrappers meet for the second game of their three-game set at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m., with left-hander Jake Dahlberg (0-0) set to make his second appearance and first start on the mound for State College. Mahoning Valley will go with left-hander Zach Draper on the hill for his first outing with the Scrappers in 2018.

Fans can enjoy the return of $2 Walking Taco Tuesday to the ballpark, presented by B94.5. Walking Tacos will be available for just $2 each at various ballpark locations throughout the night.

Tuesday is also Mount Nittany Health Healthy Home Runs Night, with each child that participated in the Healthy Home Runs program receiving a free ticket as well as the chance to be recognized on the field for joining in making healthy nutritional and exercise choices.

Wednesday, the Spikes finish the three-game set against the Scrappers with the first Bark in the Park of the season, presented by Metzger Animal Hospital and NEWSRADIO 1390 WRSC. First pitch is 7:05 p.m., and fans can bring their dogs for plenty of canine-centric fun, with special tributes to our furry friends.

It's also a Half-Craft Wednesday, presented by 93.7 THE BUS. Get into the park with half-price Outfield Bleachers, then enjoy half-price craft beers from 6-8 p.m. Plus, fans can enjoy the first Winner Wednesday of the year, presented by the PA Lottery, and a State College Borough Water Authority Water Conservation Awareness Night.

Tickets for the home games on Tuesday and Wednesday, as well as the 2018 New York-Penn League All-Star Game presented by the Central PA Convention & Visitors Bureau and every game on the 2018 Spikes home schedule, are currently on sale through the Spikes Ticket Office. Tickets can be purchased by calling (814) 272-1711 or by visiting the Ticket Office in person from 9 a.m. to the end of the game Tuesday and Wednesday. Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action on Tuesday via the Spikes Radio Network, presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics, at 6:35 p.m. with Spikes Live, presented by Mount Nittany Health, on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. The Spikes' radio broadcast can also be heard worldwide through the "Listen Live" link on StateCollegeSpikes.com, provided by the club's flagship radio home, Newsradio 1390 WRSC, as well as the TuneIn Radio app.

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...





New York-Penn League Stories from June 18, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.